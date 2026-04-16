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April 16, 2026

Streaming guide: Laugh along with two new stand-up specials and a sitcom

There's a '90s legal thriller too, for anyone who hates humor but loves the law.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Comedy
Reggie Dinkins Scott Gries/NBC

'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,' which reunites star Tracy Morgan with executive producer Tina Fey, just finished airing its first season on NBC. The episodes are now streaming on Peacock.

On the off chance you aren't outside in a beer garden or running through the open streets, here are a few fresh movie and TV recommendations to stream. They're mostly funny, apart from the throwback thriller at the end. If you haven't had its twist ending spoiled, consider canceling your park picnic:

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'Sheng Wang: Purple'

Mitch Hedberg fans will find a spiritual successor in Sheng Wang, an observational comic who delivers hot takes on shallots in a stoner's drawl. His second Netflix special "Purple" comes from a specific point of a view — that of a settled, middle-aged guy who cares about decorative lighting and can't climb the monkey bars with his niece anymore — but Wang mines fairly universal humor from the mundanity of adult life. He also gives a shoutout to Philly when discussing his chill fans and our historically not chill city.


'Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace'

If comic delivery is a spectrum, Wang is at one end and Chris Fleming is hanging off the other with the mic cord tangled in his jumpsuit. His manic brand of standup is tough to describe, though a few have tried. Most memorably, Conan O'Brien likened him to "a 6-foot dandelion (that) stumbled on some cocaine and tore itself out of the earth." Strap in for the ride on Max, which added his debut HBO special earlier this year.


'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'

In a world that feels increasingly like a "30 Rock" bit, it's comforting to at least have a new sitcom from its creative team. Tracy Morgan stars as Reggie Dinkins, a former football star attempting to rehabilitate his image through a documentary, in this series from executive producer Tina Fey. 

Like Tracy Jordan, Reggie requires a full-time babysitter — his ex-wife and current agent Monica (Philly's own Erika Alexander) — and keeps a small posse of yes men — his former teammate Rusty (Bobby Moynihan) and his fiancée Brina (Precious Way). But ultimately, everyone's rooting for Reggie's comeback, including the serious filmmaker (Daniel Radcliffe) he hired to document him. The sitcom just wrapped its first season on NBC, so all 10 episodes are now available on Peacock. 


'Primal Fear'

A relic from an era when seemingly every movie was attempting a mind-blowing twist (see "Se7en," "The Sixth Sense," "The Usual Suspects," "The Shawshank Redemption"), this 1996 legal thriller hits the mark. It also features a standout performance from Edward Norton in his movie debut, but the less is said, the better. Paramount+ and the Criterion Channel both added it to their film libraries this month.


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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Comedy Philadelphia Peacock Sitcoms Max Stand Up NBC Netflix

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