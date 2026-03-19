Streaming guide: Watch this Oscar nominee and these dramas about journalism

Football and the Olympics are over, and so are the Grammys and Oscars. Mama Kelce's run on "The Traitors" ended months ago. Spring training has barely begun. So what's there to watch on TV?

The answer, at least in this writer's estimation, is movies. Streaming platforms have once again refreshed their libraries with dozens of new titles, including a medieval fantasy adventure, two great dramas about journalism and the latest from one of Iran's best-known (and most policed) filmmakers. Here's a pitch for each of them. If nothing sparks your interest, there's always the eagle cam.

'It Was Just an Accident'

This year's Oscars had an impressively stacked best international film category, including "It Was Just an Accident." Now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, the political thriller hinges on a question none of its main characters can confidently answer: Is this the man who tortured me? Vahid (Vahid Mobasseri) is initially convinced he's found and kidnapped the interrogator who abused him in an Iranian prison. But before he buries him alive in the desert, he calls in a second opinion, then a third, then a fourth and even a fifth. Each of the victims — including a bride taking wedding portraits — has different ideas about who this man is and what they should do with him. There is no easy answer, as the movie's haunting final shot makes clear.

"It was Just an Accident" is the latest film from Iranian director Jafar Panahi, whose government has arrested and jailed him several times over his work. (He is currently appealing his latest prison sentence and travel ban.) It's impossible not to read a bit of his own struggle in this story of ordinary people grappling with the trauma of state-inflicted violence and demanding someone, anybody, acknowledge the injustice.

'The Green Knight'

This audacious take on a classic folk tale casts Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, the nephew and trusted knight of King Arthur. It begins with a challenge from the mystical Green Knight. Anyone who can land a blow on him, the tree-like creature says, can have his green axe. There's just one catch: He gets to return a hit at his Green Chapel one year later.

Sir Gawain accepts the challenge. When his deadline comes up, he travels through lands with giants and ghosts to meet the Green Knight. The adventure tests his resolve and honor, but at least he makes a fox friend along the way. Stream the imaginative and visually stunning epic on Netflix.

'The Insider'

Recent shakeups at "60 Minutes" have only made this 1999 drama all the more relevant. "The Insider" is a fictionalized account of whistleblower Jeffrey Wigand's attempts to expose the tobacco industry's use of known carcinogens — and a "60 Minutes" producer's attempts to get him on the air. Russell Crowe plays Wigand and Al Pacino plays Lowell Bergman, the real journalist who oversaw the show's investigation into Big Tobacco.

The true story plays like a thriller, especially for anyone whose memory of the events is hazy or nonexistent. Watch it on Hulu.

'Spotlight'

Pair one of the all-time great movies about journalism ("The Insider") with another one new to Peacock. (We don't have a stake in this or anything.) "Spotlight" follows the Boston Globe's groundbreaking investigation into the institutional coverup of widespread child sex abuse by Catholic priests. The 2015 movie doesn't sensationalize the gutting details of the investigation, or the reporters' attempts to undercover the truth. It just shows the actual, unglamorous work that went into it — and somehow, makes it incredibly compelling. The all-star cast of Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, Michael Keaton and Brian d'Arcy James probably helped.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.