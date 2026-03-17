For Record Store Day, WXPN is dropping a compilation that includes a song from its 1,000th Free at Noon concert

WXPN's latest vinyl compilation features one of the songs played at the station's 1,000th Free At Noon concert at World Cafe Live last September.

"Homegrown Originals Volume 4," has 11 songs from Philadelphia-area artists, including the Hooters, the rock group that played the anniversary show. Other featured artists include the alternative rock group Mo Lowda & The Humble, rapper Reef The Lost Cauze, pop singer Mackenzie Johnson, the rock band the Tisburys and folk singer Denison Witmer.

MORE: Pope Leo XIV to deliver speech on America's founding ideals as part of Philly's July 4th celebrations

WXPN releases a new compilation every year for Record Store Day. This year, 13 independent record stores in the Philly region are giving away the album to customers that purchase items in their stores.

The 11 songs are a compilation of live recordings from the WXPN's Free at Noon and Homegrown Live! concert series, the XPoNential Music Festival and the station's studio sessions. The song from the Hooters, "As We Danced," was played during the Free at Noon show on Sep. 26. It was the first time the Hooters played a Free at Noon show, but the band attended the first concert in the series in 2005.

The album also includes "Split" by Sadie Gust, the winner of the last year's 24-hour song challenge. For that contest, musicians have one day to write, record and submit an original song based on a prompt.

Here's the full tracklist:

1. "The Anniversaries" by the Tisburys

2. "Karaoke" by Queen of Jeans

3. "Light Later Lately" by Maxwell Stern & the Good Light Band

4. "Focus Ring" by Denison Witmer

5. "Split" by Sadie Gust

6. "Devil's Diary" by the Caufields

7. "And We Danced" by the Hooters

8. "Everybody Needs Love" by Black Buttafly

9. "Canary" by Mo Lowda & the Humble

10. "Sunburn" by Mackenzie Johnson

11. "Old Boy" by Reef the Lost Cauze

Vinyl enthusiasts can pick up the record in Philadelphia at Latchkey Records in East Passyunk, Main Street Music in Manayunk and Repo Records on South Street. Suburban stores in Phoenixville, Media, Newtown and Doylestown also will have it, as will the store Tunes in Voorhees Township, New Jersey.

To celebrate the release, WXPN shared details for its next free Homegrown Live! concert. On April 23, Black Buttafly, Denison Witmer and John Faye & friends are playing the World Stage, formerly World Cafe Live.