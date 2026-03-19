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March 19, 2026

To gain the benefits of strength training, consistency matters more than intensity

The amount of weight one can lift is not as important as how frequently one exercises, new expert guidelines say

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Weightlifting
Stength Training Consistency Anna Shvets/Pexels

The primary goal for most adults with strength training should be sticking with a routine, according to a new paper from the American College of Sports Medicine.

Ample research points to the wide array of benefits that come from strength training, including reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes and early death.

Research also shows that strength training, or resistance training, also has mental health benefits, including alleviating depression symptoms. Strength training also is linked to lower biological age — measuring age by how tissues and organs are faring rather than chronological age. 

MORE: As many as 1 in 5 COVID-19 deaths went uncounted during the pandemic's first 2 years, study finds

If there were any doubts about the benefits of strength training, the American College of Sports Medicine has issued new recommendations for the first time in 17 years that say any form of resistance training improves strength, muscle size, power and physical function. 

And it's not the type of strength training that matters most. It's consistency, the sports medicine experts said.

"The best resistance training program is the one you'll actually stick with," said Stuart Phillips, one of the paper's authors and a professor of kinesiology at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada. "Training all major muscle groups at least twice a week matters far more than chasing the idea of a 'perfect' or complex training plan. Whether it's barbells, bands, or bodyweight, consistency and effort drive results."

The recommendations are based on an analysis of 137 studies involving more than 30,000 people.

But for many people, jump-starting a training program, and sticking with it, can be a challenge. Finding a simple routine that's not too onerous makes it easier to get going, fitness experts say.

"Anything is better than nothing," Dr. Spencer Nadolsky, who specializes in obesity and lifestyle medicine and co-hosts the podcast "Docs Who Lift" told the Washington Post.

But it's important to consult a health care provider before doing anything new.

"The No. 1 thing we tell patients is that strength training is not something to just dive into, because it poses an injury risk if you're not doing it correctly," Dr. Derrick Knapik, assistant professor of orthopedic surgery in the division of sports medicine at WashU Medicine in St. Louis, told Time.

Also, be wary of following advice from social media influencers, experts say. Find a physical therapist or trainer who has been vetted by the American College of Sports Medicine or the National Strength and Conditioning Association, if possible.

The Mayo Clinic offers the following advice for beginning a strength training routine:

• Warm up with a brisk walk or some other easy aerobic exercise, because cold muscles are more prone to injury.

• Choose a weight or resistance band heavy enough to tire muscles after 10 to 15 repetitions. "As long as you take the muscle you are working to fatigue — meaning you can't lift another repetition — you are doing the work necessary to make the muscle stronger," the Mayo Clinic says.

• Gradually increase weight or resistance over time.

• Rest at least one day in between strength training days to let muscles recover.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

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