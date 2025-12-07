More Health:

December 07, 2025

Sugar starts corroding your teeth within seconds – here's how to protect your pearly whites from decay

Here's what happens in your mouth the moment sugar passes your lips – and how to keep cavity-forming bacteria at bay.

By José Lemos, University of Florida and Jacqueline Abranches, University of Florida
Adult Health Teeth
Doughnuts Sugar Teeth Helena Perray//News-Journal; USA TODAY NETWORK

When eating sugary foots, like doughnuts, bacteria use the sugars to build plaque on your teeth as soon as you take that first sweet bite.

Between Halloween candy, Thanksgiving pies and holiday cookies, the end of the year is often packed with opportunities to consume sugar. But what happens in your mouth during those first minutes and hours after eating those sweets?

While you're likely aware that eating too much sugar can cause cavities – that is, damage to your teeth – you might be less familiar with how bacteria use those sugars to build a sticky film called plaque on your teeth as soon as you take that first sweet bite.

MORENew cervical cancer screening guidelines endorse the use of self-swab kits

We are a team of microbiologists that studies how oral bacteria cause tooth decay. Here's what happens in your mouth the moment sugar passes your lips – and how to protect your teeth:

An acid plunge

Within seconds of your first bite or sip of something sugary, the bacteria that make the human mouth their home start using those dietary sugars to grow and multiply. In the process of converting those sugars into energy, these bacteria produce large quantities of acids. As a result, just a minute or two after consuming high-sugar foods or drinks, the acidity of your mouth increases into levels that can dissolve enamel – that is, the minerals making up the surface of your teeth.

Luckily, saliva comes to the rescue before these acids can start corroding the surface of your teeth. It washes away excess sugars while also neutralizing the acids in your mouth.

Your mouth is also home to other bacteria that compete with cavity-causing bacteria for resources and space, fighting them off and restoring the acidity of your mouth to levels that aren't harmful to teeth.

However, frequent consumption of sweets and sugary drinks can overfeed harmful bacteria in a way that neither saliva nor helpful bacteria can overcome.

An assault on enamel

Cavity-causing bacteria also use dietary sugars to make a sticky layer called a biofilm that acts like a fortress attached to the teeth. Biofilms are very hard to remove without mechanical force, such as from routinely brushing your teeth or cleaning at the dentist’s office.

In addition, biofilms impose a physical barrier that restricts what crosses its border, such that saliva can no longer do its job of neutralizing acid as well. To make matters worse, while cavity-causing bacteria are able to survive in these acidic conditions, the good bacteria fighting them cannot.

In these protected fortresses, cavity-causing bacteria are able to keep multiplying, keeping the acidity level of the mouth elevated and leading to further loss of tooth minerals until a cavity becomes visible or painful.

How to protect your (sweet) teeth

Before eating your next sugary treat, there are a few measures you can take to help keep the cavity-forming bacteria at bay and your teeth safe.

First, try to reduce the amount of sugar you eat and consume your sugary food or drink during a meal. This way, the increased saliva production that occurs while eating can help wash away sugars and neutralize acids in your mouth.

In addition, avoid snacking on sweets and sugary drinks throughout the day, especially those containing table sugar or high-fructose corn syrup. Continually exposing your mouth to sugar will keep its acidity level higher for longer periods of time.

Finally, remember to brush regularly, especially after meals, to remove as much dental plaque as possible. Daily flossing also helps remove plaque from areas that your toothbrush cannot reach.

José Lemos, Professor of Oral Biology, University of Florida and Jacqueline Abranches, Associate Professor of Oral Biology, University of Florida

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

José Lemos, University of Florida and Jacqueline Abranches, University of Florida

Read more Adult Health Teeth Philadelphia Sugar Prevention The Conversation

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical
iStock-699118228.jpg

Is being a sports fan good for your health?

Just In

Must Read

Business

Meet the 9 people from the Philly area on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

ChompShop 30 Under 30 2026.jpg

Holidays

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Prevention

New cervical cancer screening guidelines endorse the use of self-swab kits

Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines

Lifestyle

Google reveals most searched jerseys, tickets and songs in Philly

Most popular jerseys Philly

Holiday

Yuletide at Winterthur brings storybook holiday scenes to life

Winterthur Dried Tree in Conservatory

Eagles

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

120325JoeAlt

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved