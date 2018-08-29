More Events:

August 29, 2018

Help Summerfest kick their kegs over Labor Day weekend

Drafts from Yards, Tröegs and more will be $5

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Summerfest Matt Stanley/DRWC

Enjoy a Ferris wheel, roller skating, mini-golf and lots of food & drink options at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, which includes a roller skating rink, Ferris wheel, boardwalk games, mini golf, an arcade and tons of food and drink options, will close for the season after Labor Day weekend.

The last day to enjoy the seasonal attraction will be Monday, Sept. 3. After closing, Summerfest will transform into Winterfest, re-opening on Friday, Nov. 23.

RELATED: Guide to what's going on Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia | Skipping town this Labor Day? Prep for delays if you're flying out of PHL, Newark | Your ultimate guide to the 2018 Made in America music festival

On Sunday and Monday, Summerfest is inviting the 21-plus crowd to help them clear out the remaining beer supply. 

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., all drafts will be $5. Kegs of beer from Yards, Tröegs, Fat Tire, Kona, New Belgium and more breweries need to be finished.

If you end up being the one to kick the keg, you'll win a Winterfest prize package.

Kick the Keg

Sunday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 3
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | $5 drafts
Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

