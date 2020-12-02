More News:

December 02, 2020

Suspected kidnapper and thief wanted in Montgomery, Camden counties

Police are looking for a man wanted for crimes reported in Lower Merion Township and Cherry Hill

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Police are searching for a suspect involved in three separate kidnapping and robbery incidents that occurred in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the month of November.

Police in Montgomery County, Pa. and Camden County, NJ are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap three different women on three separate occasions last month. The Cherry Hill, NJ incidents were previously reported, but authorities now believe they are connected to a similar case in Pennsylvania.

The first incident occurred in Lower Merion Township on Nov. 4, when the suspect confronted a woman outside the elevators to her apartment complex located at 600 Righters Ferry Rd. According to 6ABC, the man put a hard object up against the victim's back and said, "You know what this is."

The woman was able to escape safely, police said

The second incident took place in Cherry Hill on Nov. 14, when the suspect approached a woman at her apartment complex, the Plaza Grande at Garden State Park, and knocked her to the ground. She screamed, causing the suspect to flee the scene. 

On Nov. 20, a third crime occurred at the same apartment complex. The suspect followed a woman into the building's elevators and robbed her of her bags, using his handgun to threaten her. He then used the gun to lead the victim to his car, which was parked in the apartment lot, and threatened to shoot her if she didn't get into the trunk. 

When the woman resisted, the suspect hit her in the face with the gun. However, she too was eventually able to escape. 

Police are actively searching for the suspect. The Cherry Hill Police Department posted a description and sketch of the suspect to their Facebook page. 

