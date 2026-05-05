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May 05, 2026

Collingdale man charged in crash that killed former Swarthmore professor

Kali Poole, 18, was allegedly driving high and without a license when he struck Eduard Einstein on his bike in December.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Cyclist Swarthmore College Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Kali Poole is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence when he fatally struck Eduard Einstein with his vehicle in December in Upper Darby, prosecutors say. Einstein, a former Swarthmore College professor, was bicycling in a designated bike lane.

A Delaware County man has been charged in the death of former Swarthmore College professor Eduard Einstein, who was fatally struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Upper Darby Township in December. 

Kali Poole, 18, of Collingdale, was allegedly driving with marijuana in his system when he struck Einstein with his car. Poole did not yield properly while turning left at West Providence Road and East Penn Pines Boulevard, striking Einstein as he rode in the designated bike lane, prosecutors said.

MORE: Pennsbury High School sends students home after suspected swatting incident

Poole was traveling alone and only held a learner's permit at the time of the crash, District Attorney Tanner Rouse said.

"Driving under the influence puts lives at risk," Rouse said in a statement. "Plain and simple. Our office is committed to holding the defendant fully accountable and to seeking justice for the victim and his family."

Einstein, who went by Teddy, taught mathematics at Swarthmore from 2022-2025. The 39-year-old obtained his Ph.D from Columbia University and had held postdoctoral positions at the University of Pittsburgh and University of Illinois. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Poole has been charged with homicide, driving under the influence, driving without a license and other related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Upper Darby Crime Crashes Cyclists Swarthmore College Collingdale Delaware County

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