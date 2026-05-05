Collingdale man charged in crash that killed former Swarthmore professor

A Delaware County man has been charged in the death of former Swarthmore College professor Eduard Einstein, who was fatally struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Upper Darby Township in December.

Kali Poole, 18, of Collingdale, was allegedly driving with marijuana in his system when he struck Einstein with his car. Poole did not yield properly while turning left at West Providence Road and East Penn Pines Boulevard, striking Einstein as he rode in the designated bike lane, prosecutors said.

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Poole was traveling alone and only held a learner's permit at the time of the crash, District Attorney Tanner Rouse said.

"Driving under the influence puts lives at risk," Rouse said in a statement. "Plain and simple. Our office is committed to holding the defendant fully accountable and to seeking justice for the victim and his family."

Einstein, who went by Teddy, taught mathematics at Swarthmore from 2022-2025. The 39-year-old obtained his Ph.D from Columbia University and had held postdoctoral positions at the University of Pittsburgh and University of Illinois. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Poole has been charged with homicide, driving under the influence, driving without a license and other related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

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