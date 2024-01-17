More News:

January 17, 2024

Police standoff on Roosevelt Boulevard leaves 1 dead, closes lanes

The boulevard was completely closed as police and SWAT teams were in a standoff with a shooter. Southbound lanes remain closed

Roosevelt Boulevard

A 22-year-old man who crashed a Toyota Scion on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, killing a 34-year-old woman, fled the scene after removing the woman from the car, police say.

Parts of Roosevelt Boulevard going southbound are closed after a SWAT team standoff in the Northeast early Wednesday morning left one man dead. 

Around 5 a.m., a man began shooting from a moving vehicle at Borbeck Avenue along the Boulevard, near an Aldi store and car dealership Gary Barbera's. When police responded, the man began shooting at them, according to officials. SWAT teams then arrived on the scene and cornered a silver pickup truck, 6ABC reported.  

No officers were reported injured, but the suspect was shot by officers and pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified.

All four lanes on the Boulevard were closed due to the incident, which took place in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood. Northbound lanes reopened around 6 a.m., but officers are still asking residents to avoid the area and delays for drivers are expected. 

Drivers may also be delayed due to yesterday's snowfall, the first in two years. As a result, PennDOT lowered speed limits to 45 mph on multiple major roadways for a few hours Tuesday, though PennDOT has since brought them back up again. But cold temperatures mean that icy roads may still be an issue, slowing commutes. Additional snow is expected for Friday. 
