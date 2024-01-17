Police standoff on Roosevelt Boulevard leaves 1 dead, closes lanes

January 17, 2024
Parts of Roosevelt Boulevard going southbound are closed after a SWAT team standoff in the Northeast early Wednesday morning left one man dead.
Around 5 a.m., a man began shooting from a moving vehicle at Borbeck Avenue along the Boulevard, near an Aldi store and car dealership Gary Barbera's. When police responded, the man began shooting at them, according to officials. SWAT teams then arrived on the scene and cornered a silver pickup truck, 6ABC reported.
No officers were reported injured, but the suspect was shot by officers and pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified.
There are road closures in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard at Borbeck Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia due to a police investigation. Expect delays in southbound lanes of the boulevard during closure. Avoid the area and follow police direction.— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 17, 2024