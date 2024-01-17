Police standoff on Roosevelt Boulevard leaves 1 dead, closes lanes

Parts of Roosevelt Boulevard going southbound are closed after a SWAT team standoff in the Northeast early Wednesday morning left one man dead.

Around 5 a.m., a man began shooting from a moving vehicle at Borbeck Avenue along the Boulevard, near an Aldi store and car dealership Gary Barbera's. When police responded, the man began shooting at them, according to officials. SWAT teams then arrived on the scene and cornered a silver pickup truck, 6ABC reported.

No officers were reported injured, but the suspect was shot by officers and pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified.

All four lanes on the Boulevard were closed due to the incident, which took place in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood. Northbound lanes reopened around 6 a.m., but officers are still asking residents to avoid the area and delays for drivers are expected.