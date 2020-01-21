More News:

January 21, 2020

One killed, two injured in shooting at Target parking lot on City Line Avenue

By Jon Tuleya
PhillyVoice Staff
Target Parking lot shooting StreetView/Google Maps

A shooting in the parking lot of a Philadelphia Target Store killed one person and injured two others on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020. The store is located near City Avenue and Monument Road in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood.

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of the busy Target store just off City Line Avenue in the Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia police reportedly arrived on the scene just after 9 p.m. That Target location is open until midnight.

Two guns reportedly were recovered at the scene, but other details remain unclear, including whether the victims include the gunman or gunmen.

Aaron Baskerville of NBC10 reported police said the shootings were the results of a drug deal gone awry.

The Target sits about a half mile off the Schuylkill Expressway near the intersection of City Avenue and Monument Road. It is the anchor of a shopping center that includes a PNC Bank, Verizon store and several restaurants. The Target's parking lot is located immediately across Monument Road from the 6ABC studios.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.

jon@phillyvoice.com

