One killed, two injured in shooting at Target parking lot on City Line Avenue

January 21, 2020
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of the busy Target store just off City Line Avenue in the Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.
Philadelphia police reportedly arrived on the scene just after 9 p.m. That Target location is open until midnight.
Two guns reportedly were recovered at the scene, but other details remain unclear, including whether the victims include the gunman or gunmen.
BREAKING: 3 shot, 1 dead, 2 guns used, no arrests at shooting in parking lot @Target off of City Line Ave. @PhillyPolice to give update in 5-10 min. Will stream live pic.twitter.com/QFPPWZ4zQt— Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) January 22, 2020
BREAKING: 3 shot, including one killed outside the Target in Wynnefield Heights. Cops say they found 2 guns and some drugs as well. A cop is walking around near one gun on the ground. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/qIwOLRyqqS— Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) January 22, 2020
Aaron Baskerville of NBC10 reported police said the shootings were the results of a drug deal gone awry.
“This city is crazy. It’s scary. Guns, it’s just scary!” Police now say it appears to be a drug deal gone bad, or some sort of robbery. They believe another person was part of the group, but left. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/Y8hDZAudCl— Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) January 22, 2020
The Target sits about a half mile off the Schuylkill Expressway near the intersection of City Avenue and Monument Road. It is the anchor of a shopping center that includes a PNC Bank, Verizon store and several restaurants. The Target's parking lot is located immediately across Monument Road from the 6ABC studios.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.