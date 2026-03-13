James Beard Foundation’s $200 chef tasting is coming to the Bellevue

Some of Philadelphia’s top chefs will gather under one roof next week for a high-end tasting event.

The James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America” series stops in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 18 at the Grand Belle at the Bellevue. The series brings together chefs and diners to highlight independent restaurants and the communities around them.

Each year, the foundation selects a group of chefs from about 20 markets, known as the “TasteTwenty,” who help lead the tasting events. Philadelphia chef Yun Fuentes of BOLO is part of this year’s group.

Attendees will move between chef stations set up throughout the ballroom, sampling dishes inspired by each restaurant’s signature style. Beverage stations will also be located throughout the venue.

Participating Philadelphia chefs include Tyler Akin of Bastia, Chance Anies of Tabachoy and Manong, Gilberto Arends and Manuela Villasmil of Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, Ange Branca and Sam Pritchard of Kampar, Michael Brenfleck of Little Walter’s, Nicholas Elmi of Lark, Mebruka Kane of Doro Bet, Frankie Ramirez of Amá, Emily Riddell of Machine Shop, Amaryllis Rivera-Nassar of Amy’s Pastelillos and Evan Snyder of Emmett.

Additional participants include David Koszyk of the Cescaphe Event Group, Justin Shwetzer of In Between Days in St. Petersburg and Michelle Wallace of b’tween sandwich co. in Houston.

Premier entry begins at 6 p.m., though that tier has sold out, followed by general admission at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $200.

Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

The Grand Belle at The Bellevue

200 South Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

General admission: $200

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