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March 13, 2026

James Beard Foundation’s $200 chef tasting is coming to the Bellevue

The 'Taste America' event will gather chefs from some of Philly’s top restaurants for a walk-around tasting at the Grand Belle on March 18.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Tasting
the bellevue.png Staff Photo/PhillyVoice.com

The Taste America event brings chefs from Philadelphia and beyond together for a walk-around tasting at the Bellevue.

Some of Philadelphia’s top chefs will gather under one roof next week for a high-end tasting event.

The James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America” series stops in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 18 at the Grand Belle at the Bellevue. The series brings together chefs and diners to highlight independent restaurants and the communities around them.

Each year, the foundation selects a group of chefs from about 20 markets, known as the “TasteTwenty,” who help lead the tasting events. Philadelphia chef Yun Fuentes of BOLO is part of this year’s group.

Attendees will move between chef stations set up throughout the ballroom, sampling dishes inspired by each restaurant’s signature style. Beverage stations will also be located throughout the venue.

Participating Philadelphia chefs include Tyler Akin of Bastia, Chance Anies of Tabachoy and Manong, Gilberto Arends and Manuela Villasmil of Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, Ange Branca and Sam Pritchard of Kampar, Michael Brenfleck of Little Walter’s, Nicholas Elmi of Lark, Mebruka Kane of Doro Bet, Frankie Ramirez of Amá, Emily Riddell of Machine Shop, Amaryllis Rivera-Nassar of Amy’s Pastelillos and Evan Snyder of Emmett.

Additional participants include David Koszyk of the Cescaphe Event Group, Justin Shwetzer of In Between Days in St. Petersburg and Michelle Wallace of b’tween sandwich co. in Houston. 

Premier entry begins at 6 p.m., though that tier has sold out, followed by general admission at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $200.

Taste America: Philadelphia

Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m.
The Grand Belle at The Bellevue
200 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
General admission: $200

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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