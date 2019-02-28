Make a playlist from all the songs Taylor Swift mentions in her Elle essay

Thursday, Elle UK published a personal essay by Taylor Swift online, written for the magazine's Music Issue (out March 7), of which she's also the cover star.

In the essay, Swift discusses her relationship with pop music and names songs that resonate with her. She, too, use to scream out the lyrics of "I Write Sins Not Tragedies."

Stars, they're just like us.

The article dropped in the midst of speculation on when Swift would release her seventh studio album, aka TS7.

Over the past week, fans have been freaking out at possible clues on her Instagram that new music is coming soon. Fans have noticed she's changed her aesthetic and seems to be counting down to something. What. Could. It. Mean.

Then Swift acknowledged the rumors, without really acknowledging them, by captioning a 'gram of her cat Meredith with "She just read all the theories."

So why would the star, who's been incredibly private lately, suddenly start posting so much on Insta? And why would she grace the cover of a magazine/write for one when she's (seemingly) not promoting anything? Her last album, "Reputation," came out 2017.

It would make sense if she was going to drop new music very soon.

While we wait for TS7, we can keep ourselves preoccupied by constantly refreshing her Instagram listening to all the songs Swift mentions in her essay.

They're listed below, and definitely make a pretty good playlist.

"Cowboy Take Me Away” by the Dixie Chicks

“I Write Sins Not Tragedies’” by Panic! At The Disco

“How to Save a Life” by The Fray

“Breathe (2AM)” by Anna Nalick

“The Story” by Brandi Carlile

“You Learn” by Alanis Morissette

“Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae

“Why” by Annie Lennox

"In My Feelings" Drake

"Closer" by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

"Havana" by Camila Cabello

