More Culture:

December 13, 2018

Taylor Swift just announced the 'Reputation' tour will be a Netflix special and dropped a trailer

It will premiere on Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Netflix Photo courtesy/Taylor Swift on YouTube

Taylor Swift dropped a trailer to her Netflix concert special on Dec. 13, her birthday. The special premieres on Netflix on Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m.

Taylor Swift announced that her "Reputation" tour would be made into a Netflix special with the release of a moody trailer that opens with ominous hints at her past.

"When she fell, she fell hard," the trailer begins, with Swift's own narration. 

RELATED: Ariana Grande will drop another single 'Imagine' on Thursday and we're losing it

"When she finally rose, she rose slowly. She heard echoes of new words. Without your past, you could never have arrived here. Are you ready for it?"

It's very dramatic and, like the entire "Reputation" album and tour itself, we're not entirely sure what she is being so dramatic about — the Kim and Kanye West drama, her "haters," her ex-boyfriends, or the media's portrayal of her.

The Montgomery County native released "Reputation" in August 2017, beginning with the revenge-hit "Look What You Made Me Do" that addressed all of the Swift controversies of the past few years. The song "killed" the old Taylor, who we will lovingly remember by "Our Song" and "Red." Sigh. 

But LWYMMD was a hit with Swifties (her devoted fans) for its darkness and wit that seemed to welcome a new pop sound in for the artist. 

"You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year," she posted on Instagram with the trailer on Thursday morning (which just so happens to be her 29th birthday.)

The "Reputation" tour closed with $345.7 million after 53 concerts internationally, E! reported. It was the largest grossing musical act of the year.

The special premieres on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 31. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Taylor Swift Philadelphia Music Concerts Musicians Wyomissing Montgomery County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies are succinctly addressing their needs as their fruitful offseason continues
120318_Jean-Segura_usat

Government

Philadelphia's interns will now be paid to work at mayor's office
Mayor Jim Kenney; Thom Carroll photo

Wellness

Your booze-rushed ticker might be 'holiday heart syndrome'
finder-food-poisoning-pexels

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks
121318NickFoles

Wawa

Wawa previews its biggest store ever
12122018_Wawa_Old_City

Arts & Culture

Sculpture installation coming to top of Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps
"STAND" by Antony Gormley at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved