December 12, 2018

Ariana Grande will drop another single 'Imagine' on Thursday and we're losing it

Oh, and did we forget to mention the pop superstar was in New Jersey this past weekend?!

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Ariana Grande rented out Clary Anderson Arena this past weekend to go ice skating with friends.

Ariana Grande put out some big news on social media this week. 

First thing's first, Grande announced she would be dropping another single on Thursday night called "Imagine." 

Yes, you read that right. All of this WHILE Grande was nominated for two Grammys for the August-released "Sweetener" album, "Thank U, Next" spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, the 2000s-themed music video for the song broke the Internet, and she was named Billboard Woman of the Year. Oh, and she's going on tour in March.

Phew. Girl, you've been busy. 

Anyways, Grande announced via Twitter she would drop "Imagine" on Thursday night to the thunderous applause of her steadfast fan base.

Grande has been teasing this new album, which will most likely be called "Thank U, Next" for a couple of weeks now. 

The second important piece of social media news we have is that the pop singer was in New Jersey at the Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair this past weekend to ice skate. NJ.com reported Grande shut down the rink for an hour-and-a-half skate with her friends on Saturday night. 

But on Tuesday evening, Grande put up an Instagram of her skating with Montclair High School banners hanging in the background, which tipped off fans who apparently showed up at the rink, thinking she was there.

Needless to say, New Jersey fans were mad they missed her.


Emily Rolen
