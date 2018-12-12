Ariana Grande will drop another single 'Imagine' on Thursday and we're losing it

December 12, 2018
Ariana Grande put out some big news on social media this week.
First thing's first, Grande announced she would be dropping another single on Thursday night called "Imagine."
Yes, you read that right. All of this WHILE Grande was nominated for two Grammys for the August-released "Sweetener" album, "Thank U, Next" spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, the 2000s-themed music video for the song broke the Internet, and she was named Billboard Woman of the Year. Oh, and she's going on tour in March.
Phew. Girl, you've been busy.
Anyways, Grande announced via Twitter she would drop "Imagine" on Thursday night to the thunderous applause of her steadfast fan base.
'imagine' thursday night— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 11, 2018
Grande has been teasing this new album, which will most likely be called "Thank U, Next" for a couple of weeks now.
i know. but i think the song i’d like you to hear next is ‘Imagine’. not sure when but that’s what i’m thinkin. https://t.co/vbFcPZVMFD— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018
issa song and an album .... you’ll get the song first https://t.co/Bv99dX7mM1— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018
but yea i’m v excited for dis next one too— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018
tell me how good it feels to be needed pic.twitter.com/myoGc788uV— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 5, 2018
The second important piece of social media news we have is that the pop singer was in New Jersey at the Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair this past weekend to ice skate. NJ.com reported Grande shut down the rink for an hour-and-a-half skate with her friends on Saturday night.
But on Tuesday evening, Grande put up an Instagram of her skating with Montclair High School banners hanging in the background, which tipped off fans who apparently showed up at the rink, thinking she was there.
Needless to say, New Jersey fans were mad they missed her.
for anyone who cares (probably none of you) but as some of you may know I LOVE @ArianaGrande and I attend graduate school in Montclair so being that I was in Montclair today w/o knowing she was there I would like this time to say WTF. please respect my privacy at this time.— heather hoffman (@heatherhoffman_) December 12, 2018
Ariana Grande was in Montclair Highschool yesterday? And none of y’all pieces of shit told me? It’s cool bro I’ll never find love.— Kleebs™ (@LilAntiXan) December 12, 2018
@ArianaGrande actually crazy, you were in montclair at clary anderson not even a block away from my high school, sad i missed u tho 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UZ5utbqWtg— Izzy Hall (@izzyyhalll) December 11, 2018
