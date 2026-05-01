Center City bar searches for Philly’s Ted Lasso look-alike ahead of World Cup

A “Ted Lasso” look-alike contest is coming to Lion Sports Bar on Saturday, May 16, giving fans a chance to channel the TV coach’s signature optimism as Philadelphia gears up to host the World Cup in 2026.

The event begins at 3 p.m. at the Center City bar, a regular gathering spot for soccer fans that hosts early morning Premier League matches and international games.

While there’s no official connection between the show and the FIFA World Cup, Ted Lasso has become a recognizable entry point for American soccer fans, helping bring the sport to a wider audience. The event taps into that crossover as interest builds ahead of 2026.

Contestants will compete in a three-round elimination format designed to test more than just appearances. Judges will score participants across three categories: “The Look,” focused on visual accuracy; “The Vibe,” which measures physical performance and energy; and “The Believe,” an improv-heavy round centered on quick wit and classic Lasso-style humor.

The competition starts with a group stage, where judges evaluate contestants in bulk before narrowing the field to 20. From there, participants advance to a short speech round, delivering either a favorite quote or an original “Lasso-ism.” The final five contestants will face a mock press conference, answering improvised questions in character.

Prizes include a $200 gift card and VIP access to a World Cup final watch party for first place, along with additional gift cards and merchandise for runners-up.

Registration for the contest is open online now.

Ted Lasso Look-Alike Contest

Saturday, May 16 at 3 p.m.

Lion Sports Bar

1021 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



