Teen Arts Fest at Glen Foerd to feature crafts, food and games

Glen Foerd, a public park and nonprofit cultural site along the Delaware River, is hosting a free arts event exclusively for teenagers.

The Teen Arts Fest, which features crafts, games and food, will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees can take part in a yarn art and floral crown workshop led by Kristina Murray, Glen Foerd's arts and culture program manager.

Dinner and ice cream will be provided for guests, and lawn games will be played throughout the evening.

Glen Foerd was once inhabited by Philadelphia's elite families who made their country homes, where they entertained prominent historical figures, on the Delaware River.

During Teen Arts Fest, attendees can explore the cultural site's grounds and Main House, built in 1850, which features vast art collections and even a German rathskeller in its basement.

The event is open to teens ages 13 to 18, and admission is free with registration.



Thursday, August 11

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | free

Glen Foerd

5001 Grant Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19114