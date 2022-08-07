More Events:

August 07, 2022

Teen Arts Fest at Glen Foerd to feature crafts, food and games

The free event on August 11 is geared toward Philadelphians ages 13 to 18

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Festivals
Teen Arts Fest Glen Foerd Courtesy of/Glen Foerd

On Thursday, August 11, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., cultural site Glen Foerd is hosting a Teen Arts Fest, which will feature crafts, games and food for attendees ages 13 to 18.

Glen Foerd, a public park and nonprofit cultural site along the Delaware River, is hosting a free arts event exclusively for teenagers.

The Teen Arts Fest, which features crafts, games and food, will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

MORE: Arts Montco Week to return with concerts, workshops and a jazz festival

Attendees can take part in a yarn art and floral crown workshop led by Kristina Murray, Glen Foerd's arts and culture program manager. 

Dinner and ice cream will be provided for guests, and lawn games will be played throughout the evening.

Glen Foerd was once inhabited by Philadelphia's elite families who made their country homes, where they entertained prominent historical figures, on the Delaware River. 

During Teen Arts Fest, attendees can explore the cultural site's grounds and Main House, built in 1850, which features vast art collections and even a German rathskeller in its basement.

The event is open to teens ages 13 to 18, and admission is free with registration.

Teen Arts Fest

Thursday, August 11
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | free
Glen Foerd
5001 Grant Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19114

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Festivals Philadelphia Delaware River Historic Teenagers Crafts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

New Jersey fisherman catches 7-foot-long sand tiger shark at Sea Isle City beach
Sand Tiger Shark SI

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Health News

U.S. declares public health emergency over monkeypox as virus spreads
Monkeypox National Emergency

Fantasy football

Fantasy football: Ranking all 32 defenses (and special teams) ahead of 2022
Darius-Slay-Eagles-training-camp_072722_176.jpg

Food & Drink

Klondike's Choco Taco, mourned after sudden discontinuation, may return 'in the coming years'
Choco Taco Klondike Philly

Family-Friendly

Clay Fest to return for 7th year with free crafts, pottery workshops and artist demonstrations
Clay Fest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved