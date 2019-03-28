Temple Hospital first in nation to implant new valve into lungs of emphysema patient

Temple University Hospital became the first U.S. hospital to treat an emphysema patient using a new minimally invasive procedure recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The procedure, led by Dr. Gerard Criner, director of the Temple Lung Center, was completed Tuesday.

Using a flexible bronchoscope, Criner implanted an umbrella-shaped valve into the lungs of the patient, who had severe emphysema. The device, called the Spiration Valve System, helps redirect airflow to healthier areas of the lungs, reducing shortness of breath.