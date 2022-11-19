What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving day?

November 19, 2022
Everyone has been there; it's Thanksgiving day, you are plopped on the couch watching football, and your mom sends you to the store because your grandma ran out of one of her ingredients while cooking dinner, however, you don't know what stores are open because of the holiday.
You can avoid that this year by knowing ahead of time what stores are open and their operating hours so that you can be prepared for what you need: that vanilla extract for that pie or that seasoning or that butter for the pan.
Several stores will be opening on abbreviated hours on Thanksgiving day in the Philadelphia region.
Acme is one of Philly's most general grocery stores, with 17 stores across the city. The grocery chain will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the holiday.
Giant Food Stores have continued to increase their presence in Philadelphia; they currently have nine stores in the city. On Thanksgiving, the store will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sprouts Market is new to Philadelphia, arriving in 2018 on South Broad Street and a second store in Quartermaster Plaza that was announced in August. The Arizona-based supermarket will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Whole Foods, the Amazon subsidiary specializing in organic grocery selections, will also be open. The store, with seven Philadelphia locations, will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the holiday.
While some stores are open, several stores have adopted closing on the holiday and allowing their employees to be with their families. Grocery stores like Trader Joe's, Aldi, Lidl, and retailers Target and Walmart, which also offer grocery options, are closed for the holiday.
Other stores closed include Food Wine & Spirits, so you should plan accordingly.