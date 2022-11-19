More News:

November 19, 2022

What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving day?

Although many stores are closed for the holiday several super markets are open on abbreviated hours for your last minute grocery needs

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Businesses Grocery shopping
Last minute grocery store hours Thanksgiving Courtesy/Giant

Several grocery stores in the Philadlephia region will be open on abbreviated hours on Thanksgiving day.

Everyone has been there; it's Thanksgiving day, you are plopped on the couch watching football, and your mom sends you to the store because your grandma ran out of one of her ingredients while cooking dinner, however,  you don't know what stores are open because of the holiday.

You can avoid that this year by knowing ahead of time what stores are open and their operating hours so that you can be prepared for what you need: that vanilla extract for that pie or that seasoning or that butter for the pan.

Related: Everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

Several stores will be opening on abbreviated hours on Thanksgiving day in the Philadelphia region.

What stores are open?

Acme is one of Philly's most general grocery stores, with 17 stores across the city. The grocery chain will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the holiday. 

Giant Food Stores have continued to increase their presence in Philadelphia; they currently have nine stores in the city. On Thanksgiving, the store will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sprouts Market is new to Philadelphia, arriving in 2018 on South Broad Street and a second store in Quartermaster Plaza that was announced in August. The Arizona-based supermarket will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods, the Amazon subsidiary specializing in organic grocery selections, will also be open. The store, with seven Philadelphia locations, will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the holiday.

What stores are closed?

While some stores are open, several stores have adopted closing on the holiday and allowing their employees to be with their families. Grocery stores like Trader Joe's, Aldi, Lidl, and retailers Target and Walmart, which also offer grocery options, are closed for the holiday.

Other stores closed include Food Wine & Spirits, so you should plan accordingly.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Businesses Grocery shopping Philadelphia Thanksgiving Food Groceries Shopping Businesses

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Development

Developer restoring 'Boner 4ever' building in North Philly wants to construct an 8-story addition
Boner4ever Building North Philly

Sponsored

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Women's Health

More women are choosing to give birth at home, but to do so safely requires certain precautions
Home Births

Eagles

Mailbag: Projecting the Eagles' (and Saints') win-loss records the rest of the 2022 season
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-Washington-Week-3-NFL-2022.jpg

Food & Drink

Her Place, Roxanne and Sweet Amalia named among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Esquire Best New Restaurants 2022

Food & Drink

Tabachoy's Chance Anies takes over chef in residency program at Volvér
Volver Chef Residency Tabachoy

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved