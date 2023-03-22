Elkins Park native NariYella stuns coaches in audition for 'The Voice'

The coaches on "The Voice" were swept away by a talented young singer from Elkins Park on Tuesday night's episode of the long-running competition show on NBC.

NariYella, a 20-year-old vocalist from Elkins Park, Montgomery County, drew rave reviews from the panel for her performance of "One Night Only," the hit song from the Broadway musical "Dreamgirls." The singer is an undergraduate student at the University of the Arts, where she's pursuing a degree in music business entrepreneurship and vocal performance.

The 23rd season of "The Voice" debuted in early March and is still in the blind audition stage, when the coaches pair up with singers to round out their respective teams. The coaches this season are Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton and Niall Horan.

During blind auditions, the coaches sit facing away from the performers. If they approve of what they hear, the coaches turn their chairs.

NariYella's performance got all four coaches to turn their chairs and vie for her to join them the rest of the way.

Chance the Rapper opened the conversation after the performance by asking NariYella about herself, but she was still overcome by the reception she received.

"Hold up, let me get my life together, Chance, please," said NariYella said. "I've been singing since I could talk. I've been taking it seriously for the majority of my life, the past decade."

Host Carson Daly predicted a fight among the coaches to bring NariYella onto their teams — and he was right.

"Your voice is actually shocking to me how powerful you are," said Shelton, who's coaching his final season on "The Voice." "Anybody that can be that open and connected to the moment, those are the artists that make it all the way. I would be honored to have you on my last team that I am ever going to put together on 'The Voice.'"

"You have a personality that is just so incredibly captivating," Clarkson said, inviting NariYella to join her team. Horan did the same.

NariYella ultimately chose to go with Chance The Rapper, who gloated about getting her on board.

"It feels good to beat the other coaches," Chance said. "To beat all of them at one time is crazy."

NariYella's website says her musical interests are in R&B, neosoul and hip-hop. Below is a video of "What You Like," a single she released last year.

NariYella tweeted Tuesday that she's still blown away by the reception she got on "The Voice."

Viewers can expect to hear a lot more of NariYella in the weeks to come.