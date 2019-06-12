Things to do this weekend with dad for Father's Day

Shopping for a Father's Day gift can be really hard. Instead of picking out something from the mall that he may (or may not!) like, treat dad to an experience together.

There's lots happening this weekend, including a huge pizza festival, car show and lobster brunch.

Read on for a roundup of 11 things to do Father's Day weekend.

Everybody loves pizza, including dads, so why not spend Saturday at the second Pizzadelphia? Participants in the pizza festival include Santucci's, Tacconelli's Pizzeria in New Jersey, Pizza Brain, Porta, The Couch Tomato and many more.

General admission tickets ($40) include all-you-can-eat pizza from 30 pizzerias. There will be live music, cooking demos, lawn games and a beer garden, too.

Settle in for a movie marathon with dad this Father's Day weekend. The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville will start screening the movies at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Best part? These films are classics that the whole family can enjoy together.

Don't buy dad a book to sit on the coffee table. Instead, take him to a live reading of James Joyce's masterpiece on Sunday.

Bloomsday is the annual international celebration of the novel and the Rosenbach celebrates big with performances, special guests and a beer garden.



If dad's into cars, consider a trip to the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Southwest Philadelphia.

This Saturday, Philadelphia-based nonprofit Cool Cars for Kids presents the third annual Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance. The event supports the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



On display will be American and European classic and antique automobiles. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for children 18 and younger.

Saturday, Narragansett Beer is hosting a special brunch at Oyster House in Center City.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., guests can get a lobster roll and Fresh Catch beer for $30, and can add a second Fresh Catch to any menu item for $5.

Also, guests can also enter to win free prizes and gift certificates.

Dads who are into history will enjoy this new exhibit opening on Flag Day at the Museum of the American Revolution. Most of the flags have never been displayed publicly before.

a.kitchen in Rittenhouse now offers Sunday Supper, a four-course dinner for $35. On Father's Day, the menu will include deviled eggs, cheddar cornbread, short rib on the bone with coleslaw and macaroni salad, and a seasonal dessert.

Parks on Tap is a traveling beer garden that pops up at different Philadelphia parks. This weekend, find it in Fairmount Park at the Belmont Plateau.

Let dad relax in one of the hammocks, while you grab him a beer and a bite to eat. The beer garden is both family-friendly and dog-friendly, so everyone's invited to spend the day outdoors celebrating dad.

The festival will take place on Friday at locations throughout Independence National Historical Park and Historic Philadelphia, including Independence Hall, Betsy Ross House, Christ Church Burial Ground and the National Constitution Center.



One of the most exciting things to happen during the festival is the skydiving demonstration. It will take place at noon at Independence Mall.

Race with dad in a 5K this Sunday on MLK Drive. The event benefits the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Prostate Cancer Programs.

Registration is $30. The run/walk will begin at 8:30 a.m.

This event is definitely quirky. Back for the second year, the Haddon Township event inspired by the Catalina Wine Mixer from "Step Brothers" is happening Saturday. There will be food trucks, live music, lots to drink and axe throwing at the party.

