December 11, 2019

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 14-15

Embrace the holidays on Saturday and Sunday

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend events roundup Dec. 14-Dec. 15 in Philadelphia

Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, are full of festive activities. Find something to do this weekend in our roundup.

Time to prepare for another December weekend filled with tons of festive events. This Saturday and Sunday are all about embracing the holiday spirit.

You could shop for gifts at a curated market, join a fun run in your favorite ugly sweater, check out hand-carved ice sculptures, pose for a picture with Santa at a beer fest and more.

Check out our roundup to find out what's happening in Philly this weekend.

Ice sculptures to fill the neighborhood during Fishtown Freeze

Get out of the house on Saturday and go for a walk through Fishtown. More than 20 hand-carved ice sculptures will be on display at neighborhood businesses. During the Fishtown Freeze, you can also pose for a picture with Santa, grab warm cocktails at Suraya's outdoor patio and shop the Fishtown Flea Holiday Market.

Clover Market announces dates of curated holiday market in Bryn Mawr

Clover Market's curated holiday market featuring 70 vendors will pop up inside the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr this Saturday and Sunday. In addition to plenty of gift-worthy goods, there will be food trucks, beer and wine.

The Rudolph Run is a 3-mile fun run along the Manayunk Canal

Join Philadelphia Runner for a fun run in Manayunk on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Register online then bring a canned good day-of to donate to North Light Community Center as your entry fee – and don't forget to dress festively.

Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute returns

Fans of the movie "The Polar Express" based off Chris Van Allsburg's classic Christmas story won't want to miss this event at the Franklin Institute on Saturday. Visitors can catch a screening of the movie and learn science related to trains, snowflakes and sleigh bells.

Square 1682 to show holiday movies and offer festive cocktails

Square 1682's 12 Days of Christmas event begins on Saturday with a screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." On Sunday, the movie will be "Bad Santa."

Cheers to the holiday season at Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival

In addition to a wide selection of beer and cider samples, the beer fest at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center will include an ugly sweater contest, photos with Santa and a toiletry drive for the Committee to Benefit the Children.

The Bourse getting in holiday spirit with two-day event, 'Deck the Food Hall'

Head to the Old City food hall Saturday and Sunday for pictures with Santa, a gingerbread decorating workshop, food specials and carolers.

