Girl Scout Cookies paired with beer and last-minute ice skating: Your weekend guide to things to do

It's unclear when this brutal winter will disappear, but some of the season's attractions will soon go into hibernation.

Franklin Square and Dilworth Park will both shutter their cold weather athletic offerings – curling and themed mini golf at the former, ice skating at the latter – after this weekend. It's also last call at their pop-up bars; come Monday, you'll have to make your own "merry margarita."

As those holiday holdovers exit, a new wave of Girl Scout Cookie programming begins. Breweries throughout the region are offering beer pairings with the classic treats, and some flights are available this weekend only. Designers will show off their collections at Philly Fashion Week, too. The expo is running through Saturday.

Bite into your first (or 14th) Peanut Butter Pattie of the season and then wash it down with an ale at one of several Philly-area taprooms offering Girl Scout Cookie specials. Conshohocken Brewing and Bitchin' Kitten Brewery have been serving beer and cookie pairings since January, but this weekend, two more spots join the party. Iron Hill Brewery will sell flights Friday through Sunday, while Locust Lane Craft Brewery started offering theirs earlier this week.

It's closing time at Dilworth Park for two winter attractions. The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and its companion cabin will shutter for the season Monday, leaving skaters one last weekend to work on their figure eights. The rink – which costs $9 to enter, or $7 for kids – opens at 11:30 a.m. The ski chalet-style cabin next to it welcomes guests starting at 11 a.m. It offers a menu of seasonal snacks and cocktails, plus fire pits out back.

Can't skate without the hugging the railing? Try another winter activity at Franklin Square. The park offers a "chilly" mini golf course and an iceless version of curling, the Olympic sport where players push granite stone aiming to get closest to a target. The attractions are part of Franklin Square's winter pop-up, which also includes a light show and a heated tent serving drinks. It all leaves after Sunday, so book a curling session while you still can.

See the latest fashions from couture designers at the 20th annual Philly Fashion Week. The style showcase has numerous events planned, including two weekend runway shows at W Philadelphia. Chic crowds can also head to Crane Arts on Thursday for an exhibit by Autumn Lin, the avant-garde designer who dabbles in wearable tech. (You might have seen her on Rihanna's reality show "Styled to Rock.") Tickets to the runways start at $56, while Lin's show costs $34.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.