Bug Fest, free school supplies and pierogies: Your weekend guide to things to do

Bees. Butterflies. Beetles. It's a big weekend for animals with no spines but lots of legs, with the Academy of Natural Science's signature insect event just around the corner.

Bug Fest is returning for its 17th year at the museum, with all the roach races and crunchy cookies (you know why) fans have come to expect. But if the sight of a spider makes you queasy, follow the comforting smells of dumplings to the Port Richmond Pierogi Festival, featuring some of the city's best-known Polish vendors. An improvised comedy show inspired by fantasy role-playing games and a new musical spin on "The Wizard of Oz" also are playing around town. And families scrambling for new backpacks and highlighters can claim free school supplies at the Fashion District:

For the rare few who don't scream when a cockroach skitters across the kitchen floor, has the Academy of Natural Science of Drexel University got an event for you. Bug Fest is back from Saturday 'til Sunday. The celebration of creepy-crawlies features education stations, crafting workshops and lots of interesting insects. A "Cajun bug chef" also will serve chocolate chirp cookies, and roaches will race through an obstacle course. Get a seat to the six-legged action for $25.

Get your kids ready for the upcoming fall semester at a "Back-2-School" event at the Fashion District. Families can claim free backpacks and supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the shopping center, which teamed up with the School District of Philadelphia on the giveaway. Children also can get a physical exam or immunizations at no cost, and participate in a runway contest to win prizes.

A festival celebrating the pierogi, the cheesy, starchy dumplings beloved in Poland and the rest of the world, returns to Port Richmond on Saturday. Vendors including Mom Mom's Polish Food Cart, Czerw's Kielbasy and Little Walter's will dish out pierogies and other snacks outside Gaul & Co. Malt House. A moon bounce, face painting and sand art also will be available for kids from noon to 6 p.m.

Why create a backstory for a cranky wizard when you can watch someone else do it, with jokes? "Roll Play: An Improvised Adventure" is an improv comedy show inspired by "Dungeons & Dragons" that draws on audience suggestions and rolls of the dice. It's running at the Adrienne Theatre on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons for the month of August, including this weekend. Tickets to the BYOB show are $25.

An immigration story set to hip-hop, mariachi and rock 'n roll is playing at the People's Light Theatre in Malvern through Sunday. "Somewhere Over the Border" follows Reina Quijada, the playwright's mother, as she travels from El Salvador to the U.S. for a better life. As the title would suggest, the show is a riff on "The Wizard of Oz" complete with perils, unexpected friends and a "wizard" Reina seeks. Tickets for the production start at $52.

