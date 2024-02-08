Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Events:

February 08, 2024

Pantless jogging and a Puppy Bowl: Your weekend guide to things to do

A Valentine's Day pop up for Swifties continues in Manayunk and a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' musical comes to Ensemble Arts

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide puppy bowl Provided image/Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations

This weekend, the Boozy Mutt will give out free treats to dogs dressed in football gear at its take on the Puppy Bowl. Also, Cupid's Undie Run returns to South Philly to support neurofibromatosis research.

This time last year, Philly sports fans were preparing to climb poles and be a general menace as the Eagles challenged the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. But after that loss and a disappointing 2024 playoff ouster, the city is feeling a bit more muted ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Luckily, the arts and pantless fitness scenes have counter-programming to distract even the grumpiest Birds fans from championship malaise.

On Saturday, Cupid's Undie Run returns to Xfinity Live! for another year of nearly-naked running in the name of medical research. The Boozy Mutt is preparing to host its first Wooder Bowl, a freeform take on the Puppy Bowl that promises free treats for good boys and girls. And anyone invested in the other Kelce's love life can head to Taqueria Amor for a special Taylor Swift-themed Valentine's Day pop up.

Jog in your undies for charity

The nation's cheekiest charity run returns to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. At 2 p.m., pantless joggers will line up outside Xfinity Live! for a 1-mile "undie run" benefitting the Children's Tumor Foundation, a leading researcher of neurofibromatosis. Runners can enjoy music and drinks indoors before they lose their clothes, starting at noon.

Meet Mrs. Doubtfire at Ensemble Arts

Craving a musical that combines divorce and drag? Help is on the way dear: "Mrs. Doubtfire" is now playing its first weekend in Philadelphia. The touring Broadway show, just like the 1993 Robin Williams comedy, tells the story of an out-of-work actor posing as an older Scottish nanny to see his children amid a custody battle with his soon-to-be-ex-wife. Only this version has songs, and a real-life married couple from Philly as the divorcing parents.

Take your dog to a Philadelphia Puppy Bowl

Think your pup has quarterback qualities? Then let them rumble with other furry football stars at the Boozy Mutt's first Wooder Bowl, a Philly take on the long-running Puppy Bowl. There are no teams and no scoring, but any dog sporting a jersey gets a free "woofer ice" treat. Proceeds from select menu items and personalized dog tags available on site will benefit ACCT Philly.

Sample Swift-themed food and drink specials

Taqueria Amor is inviting Taylor Swift fans to live out their love stories and wildest dreams at a Valentine's Day pop up. The Mexican restaurant has transformed its Manayunk space into "Amor Story," a haven for Swifties featuring cover art from Swift's albums, paper hearts and pink lights along the walls. Themed food and drink specials, like the "Champagne Problems" cocktail, will be available through Feb. 25.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Fundraisers Taylor Swift Dogs Pets Super Bowl Running

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

"Giselle" haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Development

Boathouse Row's new lights to debut in March after a year of darkness
Boathouse Row Lights

Sponsored

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

Prevention

Chemicals in plastic food containers have been linked to preterm births; here's how to avoid them
Phthalates preterm birth

History

Over a century before the Civil War, this radical Quaker agitated for an end to slavery
Benjamin Lay abolitionist Quaker

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Sixers are targeting Bojan Bogdanović
Bojan-Bogdanovic-Sixers-Trade-Deadline

Fundraisers

The Boozy Mutt to host its own Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday
Boozy Mutt Puppy Bowl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved