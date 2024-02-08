Pantless jogging and a Puppy Bowl: Your weekend guide to things to do

This time last year, Philly sports fans were preparing to climb poles and be a general menace as the Eagles challenged the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. But after that loss and a disappointing 2024 playoff ouster, the city is feeling a bit more muted ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Luckily, the arts and pantless fitness scenes have counter-programming to distract even the grumpiest Birds fans from championship malaise.

On Saturday, Cupid's Undie Run returns to Xfinity Live! for another year of nearly-naked running in the name of medical research. The Boozy Mutt is preparing to host its first Wooder Bowl, a freeform take on the Puppy Bowl that promises free treats for good boys and girls. And anyone invested in the other Kelce's love life can head to Taqueria Amor for a special Taylor Swift-themed Valentine's Day pop up.

The nation's cheekiest charity run returns to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. At 2 p.m., pantless joggers will line up outside Xfinity Live! for a 1-mile "undie run" benefitting the Children's Tumor Foundation, a leading researcher of neurofibromatosis. Runners can enjoy music and drinks indoors before they lose their clothes, starting at noon.

Craving a musical that combines divorce and drag? Help is on the way dear: "Mrs. Doubtfire" is now playing its first weekend in Philadelphia. The touring Broadway show, just like the 1993 Robin Williams comedy, tells the story of an out-of-work actor posing as an older Scottish nanny to see his children amid a custody battle with his soon-to-be-ex-wife. Only this version has songs, and a real-life married couple from Philly as the divorcing parents.

Think your pup has quarterback qualities? Then let them rumble with other furry football stars at the Boozy Mutt's first Wooder Bowl, a Philly take on the long-running Puppy Bowl. There are no teams and no scoring, but any dog sporting a jersey gets a free "woofer ice" treat. Proceeds from select menu items and personalized dog tags available on site will benefit ACCT Philly.

Taqueria Amor is inviting Taylor Swift fans to live out their love stories and wildest dreams at a Valentine's Day pop up. The Mexican restaurant has transformed its Manayunk space into "Amor Story," a haven for Swifties featuring cover art from Swift's albums, paper hearts and pink lights along the walls. Themed food and drink specials, like the "Champagne Problems" cocktail, will be available through Feb. 25.

