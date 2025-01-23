Lunar New Year, 'DWTS' Live and a tattoo festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

It's one big dance party in Philadelphia this weekend, as the city prepares to host multiple showcases of the form.

"Dancing With the Stars" fans can see some of Season 33's routines up close at the series' live show at The Met this weekend, featuring hometown heroes Joey Graziadei (of Montgomery County) and Stephen Nedoroscik (of Penn State). Penn Museum will celebrate the lion dance, a cultural tradition featuring a colorful lion costume, at its Lunar New Year festival Saturday. The entertainers at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival will also dabble in dance – of the belly and burlesque variety.

If you aren't feeling the groove, take a seat in Atlantic City for Martin Lawrence's return to stand-up. Here's all that and more in your weekend guide:

Tattoo artists and enthusiasts alike will gather at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for an expo on permanent ink. The Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival is back for its 27th edition this Friday through Sunday, with all the vendors and sideshow acts of years past. Day passes cost $25, while weekend admission is $50.

Did you follow Montgomery County native Joey Graziadei's search for love on "The Bachelor"? Or cheer on Stephen Nedoroscik, the "pommel horse guy," during the 2024 Summer Olympics? Fans of either can catch the men in "Dancing With the Stars Live" this weekend. The tour stops by The Met on Sunday for an 8 p.m. show. Expect to see routines from the past season, including a few turns from reigning champ Graziadei.

Take part in traditional Lunar New Year rituals at the next CultureFest! at the Penn Museum. The University City institute will host performances from dancers, musicians and martial arts experts from 10 a.m. 'til 4 p.m. Saturday. The event opens and closes with a lion dance, wherein revelers disappear under a bright costume and snake through the aisles. CultureFest! is included with museum admission.

After eight years away, actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is hitting the stand-up circuit again. His "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour arrives at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City on Saturday. The "Bad Boys" star will perform a new hour of material, with support from special guests Benji Brown and Daphnique Springs.

