June 27, 2024

Fireworks, espresso ice cream and TooManyGames: Your weekend guide to things to do

West Philly welcomes an indie book fair, and Pride Month enters its final weekend.

By Kristin Hunt
Weekend guide fireworks Elisha Terada/Unsplash

Fireworks will launch over the Delaware River on Saturday as part of the Wawa Welcome America celebrations.

Long week? You and the guy who approved the "Cenrtal" sign over I-95 both. Shake off the stress at a dance party, book fair or fireworks show, all coming to Philadelphia this weekend.

The dancing is happening at the final Pride parties of the month, which include a bash with drag performers at the Warehouse on Watts. Over in West Philly, the Philly Indie Book Fair will give bookworms a chance to relive their favorite elementary school event and meet a few authors along the way. America's birthday party is also starting early with a fireworks display over the Delaware River. All that, plus a video game convention and new ice cream inspired by a Montgomery County sensation, are in your weekend guide:

Pregame the Fourth with fireworks over the Delaware

Independence Day is still a week away, but the celebrations are already here. Wawa Welcome America has been toasting the Founding Fathers since June 19 with parties and screenings of their favorite film, "Rocky." The festival's first fireworks, however, won't launch until Saturday. The show will hit the sky during a performance by the U.S. Army Band, scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink. Other weekend events include an Avenue of the Arts block party on Saturday afternoon, and a gospel concert on Sunday night at Independence Mall.

Meet authors at the Philly Indie Book Fair

A book fair at the Inquiry Charter School on Saturday is open to more than just students. The Philly Indie Book Fair will welcome aspiring authors and enthusiastic readers to West Philly for an afternoon of workshops and book browsing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Authors, including local doctor and sci-fi novelist Michael Arthur Kennedy, will be on hand for panel discussions, signings and meet-and-greets.

Try a Sabrina Carpenter-approved espresso ice cream

A new limited-edition frozen treat is coming to Philadelphia, but fair warning: It may cause insomnia. Van Leeuwen has partnered with Montgomery County native Sabrina Carpenter on a new flavor inspired by her chart-topper "Espresso." The espresso ice cream, which features brownie bits, chocolate chips and swirls of fudge, hits shops in Center City, Fishtown and Rittenhouse on Friday. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Ali Forney Center, which provides housing and health care to homeless LGBTQ+ youth in New York City.

Shop vintage consoles at TooManyGames

Browse tables of consoles and cartridges — or compete in an esports tournament — at TooManyGames. The long-running video game convention is happening all weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. With a $40 ticket, visitors can meet voice actors, enter a cosplay contest or test run video games in the Free Play Area. Board and card games will also be in the mix for anyone in need of a screen break.

Dance at a drag show or mingle with pups

It's the last dance, last chance to celebrate Pride Month in Philadelphia. Events for the final weekend include a sapphic Saturday dance party with drag performers at the Warehouse on Watts, and a Friday gathering at Vernon Park for LGBTQ+ seniors. Queer dog owners can also bring their pups to the Boozy Mutt on Sunday for a mixer from 3-6 p.m.

