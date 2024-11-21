More Events:

November 21, 2024

VinylCon, holiday trains and the return of the Giant Heart: Your weekend guide to things to do

Longwood Gardens will also debut its $250 million upgrades, including a new conservatory and renovated water lily display.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide heart Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

The Franklin Institute debuts new core exhibits on the human body and technology Saturday. The Giant Heart, which had been off display since May, is the centerpiece of one of them.

You can see trains, two ways, in Philadelphia this weekend.

For the miniature, non-functioning kind, head to Morris Arboretum for its annual holiday model display. It'll open this Saturday for the season, along with other Chestnut Hill programming. 

But if 350-ton steam trains are more your speed, go see the Baldwin 60000 locomotive at the Franklin Institute. It's the centerpiece of one of the two new core exhibits at the museum, along with a collection on the human body — naturally featuring the Giant Heart.

Railcars are far from the only game in town. You can also buy new vinyl, see an underwater Christmas tree or follow the Philadelphia Marathon:

Wander through holiday lights at the zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo will crank its electric bill up a notch with its annual LumiNature holiday lights show. The seasonal attraction, opening Thursday, uses over a million bulbs to form animal-shaped structures. (The 40-foot penguin alone requires 40,000 lights.) Families can wander through an arctic fox's den or a candy-themed zone with sweets for sale. Hot cocoa and alcoholic refreshments will also be available for purchase.

Shop thousands of records

Physical media lovers can add to their music collection at a two-day vinyl fair. Roughly 70 vendors will sell records during VinylCon, a traveling showcase that originated in Denver. It will be open Saturday and Sunday at the 23rd Street Armory following a Philly appearance in April. 

Check out old favorites at new Franklin Institute exhibits

Two new exhibits are opening at the Franklin Institute, though some of the items are familiar. The museum launches its new "Body Odyssey" collection on Saturday that features the Giant Heart and several interactive stations on human anatomy. Also debuting is the Hamilton Collections Gallery, built around the Baldwin 60000 locomotive. Visitors can climb aboard the train or browse other technological artifacts like early movie projectors and a small reproduction of the Strasbourg astronomical clock, which John Wanamaker displayed in his department store.

Tour model trains

The Morris Arboretum will welcome visitors aboard its Holiday Garden Railway this weekend. The model train display returns to the Chestnut Hill nature center on Saturday for a monthlong stay. It'll be open daily and free with a general admission ticket during morning and afternoon hours. But choo-choo groupies will have to pay extra for the night shows, which include laser lighting.

Meet Scuba Santa

Santa Claus has many scheduled stops this holiday season, but only in Camden will he jump into a shark tank. The Adventure Aquarium kicks off its "Christmas Underwater" program this Saturday with a scuba diver St. Nick as its star attraction. Visitors can take selfies with him or an underwater Christmas tree decked out with 400 corals. Other highlights include a "Merry Fishmas" puppet show, scavenger hunt and made-over "Snowtunda" with fake flakes.

See the rebooted Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens is debuting a new look after spending nearly a decade (and $250 million) sprucing up the space. Starting Friday, visitors can tour a Mediterranean garden inside the enormous new West Conservancy or check out the revamped Waterlily Court with an outdoor bonsai collection next door. There's also an extra overlook for the Fountain Garden, the site of daily light shows, and a new 240-seat restaurant.

Cheer on marathon runners

This year's Philadelphia Marathon promises to be one for the history books. Event organizers expect it to be the biggest race yet, with 17,000 people registered for the full marathon and another 15,000 signed for the half. You can follow individual runners through the race app, or park yourself along the route Saturday to spectate — just don't park your car on one of the many blocks closed for the run.

