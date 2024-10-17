Philly Film Festival and a bike ride: Your weekend guide to things to do

To quote the bard of Berks County — or at least her viral Eras Tour T-shirt — there's a lot going on at the moment.

Philadelphia will welcome back several long-running events this weekend, including the film festival and 20-mile bike ride. Art lovers can also step inside the workspaces of local creatives for the returning Open Studio Tours, or enjoy off-the-wall performances at the Weirdo festival in East Kensington.

There's a free hay maze and updated take on "Frankenstein" to explore in our latest weekend guide, too. Check it out:

The new hay maze at Dilworth Park is short enough to see the skyscrapers of Center City — ensuring kids or very nervous adults never get lost. The free attraction, open now through Sunday, Oct. 27, is just one of the park's autumnal activities. Families can enjoy live music, magic and apple cider making sessions Saturday, or shop a market of over 70 local vendors all weekend long.

Bikers will pedal through some of the most scenic parts of the city during the latest Philly Bike Ride. The 20-mile route starts and ends at the art museum, winding through LOVE Park, Penn's Landing and Boathouse Row. Participants can also opt for a shorter, 7-mile loop. A portion of the registration fees — $69 for adults, $35 for kids — supports the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. The ride begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

A production of "Frankenstein" in Chester is zapping new life into the classic monster tale. Lightbooth Blackout has updated the 19th century novel with modern dialogue and a live score penned for this production. Catch it at Lathem Hall on Widener University's campus through Sunday. Tickets are $20.

Admire art in progress — or count paint splatters on the walls — during free tours of artist studios Saturday and Sunday. Philadelphia creatives have been opening their workspaces to the public since 1999, and this year, over 180 artists have signed on to the annual event. The studios featured this weekend will be concentrated west of Broad Street, while those east of Broad will open Oct. 26-27.

The Philadelphia Film Festival gives movie buffs a chance to see some of the most hotly anticipated films of 2024 before they hit theaters. Critical darlings like "Anora," "Nickel Boys" and "The Brutalist" will play during the festival's 11-day run, alongside local interest documentaries like "No One Died: The Wing Bowl Story." PFF opens Thursday night with a screening of "September 5," a retelling of the terrorist attack on the 1972 Olympics through the eyes of a news crew, and closes Sunday, Oct. 27. Tickets range from $12-$17.

Get in touch with your inner oddball at a free event celebrating strange, niche or otherwise eccentric art. East Kensington's annual Weirdo festival will cover the 2400 block of Martha Street from 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Pop into designated stages and hubs for a seance, circus acts and a wrestling league promising "all of the pageantry and none of the athleticism of pro wrestling." Now + Then will also bring its pop-up marketplace along for the ride.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.