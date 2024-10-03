Gymnastics show with Simone Biles and spooky mini golf: Your weekend guide to things to do

Bars will be packed with Red October revelers this weekend as the Phillies start their playoff run. But there's a lot of time to kill before and after those late afternoon games, leaving room for extra recreational activities.

Watch a different set of athletes tumble and flip Friday at the Wells Fargo Center, when Simone Biles' gymnastic spectacle rolls into town. "The Book of Mormon," the irreverent Broadway musical, is also in the middle of a tour stop at the Academy of Music.

A Halloween-themed mini golf course is back at Franklin Square, and a local comic returns for a run of shows in Spring Garden. Here's your weekend guide:

Still got Olympic fever? The only prescription is more Biles. The seven-time gold medalist will lead a gymnastics showcase Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. The touring "Gold Over America" show features other familiar faces from Team USA like Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Brody Malone. Sadly, however, pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik is not one of them. Though he was originally signed to the tour, he has since dropped out, presumably due to his "Dancing With the Stars" gig.

The ghouls are out in Franklin Square, which got its annual Halloween makeover Tuesday. Now through the end of the month, the park will offer "spooky" mini golf with skeletons, spiders and eerie lights. The course is open nightly from 6-9 p.m.., but the adjacent bar is only available Thursdays through Sundays.

You won't learn a strict history of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through "The Book of Mormon," but that's kind of the point. The hit Broadway musical skewers religious customs and dogma through a fictional mission trip gone awry. Written by the "South Park" guys, the touring show plays the Academy of Music through Sunday.

Philly native Todd Glass takes the stage in Spring Garden this weekend. From Thursday through Saturday, the comic will perform "a ridiculously intimate" set at Next In Line Comedy. Glass is a regular on lat- night TV and touring partner of Jim Gaffigan, but audiences may also recognize him from his 2018 Netflix special "Act Happy."

