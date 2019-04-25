More Events:

April 25, 2019

There's so much happening this weekend, April 26-28

Check out these awesome events, including Flavors on the Avenue and Penn Relays

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Penn Relays at Franklin Field Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Penn Relays takes place at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field.

There's no way you can be bored in Philly this weekend. There are a lot of great events happening April 26-28.

This weekend is the Penn Relays, Flavors on the Avenue, Vegan Restaurant Week and Shuck Fest, plus so much more.

Check out our roundup below and get ready for a busy three days.

Friday

Penn Relays at Franklin Field celebrating 125 years

Thursday through Saturday, watch track and field stars compete at University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field. More than 100,000 fans are expected to attend.

High Street on Market to become pizzeria...for one night only

Who feels like cooking on a Friday night? Go out for pizza in Old City instead. There will be four 14-inch pies to choose from, plus a few other one-night-only dishes.

Parks on Tap will visit a different Philly park each week for 23 weeks

Parks on Tap is back! This weekend the traveling beer garden is at the Azalea Garden by the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 

Saturday

Eat to Empower Food Festival to be held at Cherry Street Pier

There's a big party at the renovated waterfront warehouse Saturday evening. 

Attendees will get to try samples from Stargazy, Saté Kampar, V Street, Mike's BBQ, Shane Confectionery, Yards Brewing Co., Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Tito's Handmade Vodka and more.

Join in free yoga at LOVE Park to celebrate National Pretzel Day

Yoga was moved to Saturday morning. It will take place at 10 a.m. and the SuperPretzel food truck will be at LOVE Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Prime launching weekend happy hour

Now you can enjoy happy hour on Saturdays at the Center City restaurant. There are deals on sushi, cocktails, lamb lollipops and more.

Sunday

Passyunk restaurants to serve signature bites at Flavors on the Avenue food fest

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No tickets are necessary. Just show up hungry because more than 20 restaurants are participating in this year's Flavors on the Avenue. Most dishes will be priced between $3 and $6.

Go hungry to Oyster House's Shuck Fest

The restaurant's annual event celebrating oysters includes a shucking competition for both professionals and amateurs, oyster shucking tutorials, "Meet-Greet-and-Eats" with local New Jersey oyster growers, and food and drink specials.

Walk Fairmount Avenue to check out 40 exhibits during Arts Crawl

More than 25 neighborhood venues, like Eastern State Penitentiary and Bar Hygge, will showcase emerging artists' work.

Participants in Philly Vegan Restaurant Week announced

Vegan Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday. Restaurants are participating by either offering a three-course vegan menu for $35 or $45, or are highlighting one special vegan dish through the week.

Run Wild for the Zoo 5K helps support wildlife

Registration includes same-day admission to the zoo with re-entry. There are also spectator tickets for family and friends of runners who want to cheer on their loved ones.

Visit Bucks County Restaurant Week returns for second year

Caleb's American Kitchen, Itri Wood Fired Pizza Bar, Washington Crossing Inn, Black Bass Hotel & Restaurant and Domani Star are only a few of the popular places participating in Bucks County Restaurant Week.

Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

