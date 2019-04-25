There's so much happening this weekend, April 26-28

There's no way you can be bored in Philly this weekend. There are a lot of great events happening April 26-28.

This weekend is the Penn Relays, Flavors on the Avenue, Vegan Restaurant Week and Shuck Fest, plus so much more.

Check out our roundup below and get ready for a busy three days.

Friday

Thursday through Saturday, watch track and field stars compete at University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field. More than 100,000 fans are expected to attend.

Who feels like cooking on a Friday night? Go out for pizza in Old City instead. There will be four 14-inch pies to choose from, plus a few other one-night-only dishes.

Parks on Tap is back! This weekend the traveling beer garden is at the Azalea Garden by the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Saturday

There's a big party at the renovated waterfront warehouse Saturday evening.

Attendees will get to try samples from Stargazy, Saté Kampar, V Street, Mike's BBQ, Shane Confectionery, Yards Brewing Co., Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Tito's Handmade Vodka and more.

Yoga was moved to Saturday morning. It will take place at 10 a.m. and the SuperPretzel food truck will be at LOVE Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Now you can enjoy happy hour on Saturdays at the Center City restaurant. There are deals on sushi, cocktails, lamb lollipops and more.

Sunday

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No tickets are necessary. Just show up hungry because more than 20 restaurants are participating in this year's Flavors on the Avenue. Most dishes will be priced between $3 and $6.



The restaurant's annual event celebrating oysters includes a shucking competition for both professionals and amateurs, oyster shucking tutorials, "Meet-Greet-and-Eats" with local New Jersey oyster growers, and food and drink specials.



More than 25 neighborhood venues, like Eastern State Penitentiary and Bar Hygge, will showcase emerging artists' work.



Vegan Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday. Restaurants are participating by either offering a three-course vegan menu for $35 or $45, or are highlighting one special vegan dish through the week.

Registration includes same-day admission to the zoo with re-entry. There are also spectator tickets for family and friends of runners who want to cheer on their loved ones.



Caleb's American Kitchen, Itri Wood Fired Pizza Bar, Washington Crossing Inn, Black Bass Hotel & Restaurant and Domani Star are only a few of the popular places participating in Bucks County Restaurant Week.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.