December 20, 2024

Board game cafes Thirsty Dice and Twenty One Pips are closing Sunday

The owner of the restaurants in Fairmount and Ardmore cited economic hardships as the reason for shutting them down.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
The board game cafes Thirsty Dice in Fairmount and Twenty One Pips in Ardmore are both closing on Dec. 22. The owner of both locations cites economic hardships for the closures. Above, the main lounge of Twenty One Pips after a renovation this year.

Philly's first board game cafe, Thirsty Dice in Fairmount, and its offshoot, Twenty One Pips in Ardmore, are closing on Sunday due to financial struggles.

Both locations are owned by Matt Hendricks, a former management consultant. Social media posts announced the abrupt shutdown Thursday night, sharing identical statements thanking guests, partners and staff members.

"We'll continue to believe in the power of games to help people unplug & reconnect with one another," the statement said. The posts did not provide reasons for the closures. Hendricks did not respond to a request for comment.

Thirsty Dice opened in 2018 and offered over 950 games, as well as a restaurant and bar. A $7 pass gave two hours of access to the cafe's full library of board and card games from Friday to Sunday, with unlimited access on weekdays. Staff members called "gametenders" helped visitors learn to play the games.

Twenty One Pips, named after the number of dots on a six-sided die, opened in 2022 and featured over 500 games, along with similar food and drink offerings. The Main Line venue underwent a renovation in March, adding a comfortable gaming lounge and updating its menu.

Hendricks told the Philadelphia Inquirer that broader economic conditions led to the closures, saying people lacked the "discretionary income" to go out, and the businesses did not rebound from a slow summer this year. Hendricks did not say what would happen to the cafes' massive collections of games, saying they are focusing on their staff and guests.

