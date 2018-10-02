More Culture:

October 02, 2018

Three classic Halloween movies are returning to movie theaters this month

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Halloween
Hocus Pocus "Hocus Pocus"/Walt Disney Studios

"Hocus Pocus" debuted in 1993 and has become a Halloween classic.

This month you may be able to revisit one of your favorite movies of the season as 2018 marks the release anniversary for a few Halloween movie classics, including "Hocus Pocus," "Nightmare Before Christmas," and "Beetlejuice."

RELATED: 11 horrifying flicks and shows on Netflix just in time for Halloween

For "Beetlejuice," this year marks the movie's 30th anniversary. Oddly enough, the film originally came out in March 1988 -- so, not Halloween -- but has since been grouped in with other beloved movies for this time of year. Throughout October, select theaters will be screening the Tim Burton film to commemorate the occasion. 

Check out this properly dated trailer in case you need to get reacclimated to the movie:


In the Philadelphia area, "Beetlejuice" showings will be primarily on Sunday, Oct. 21. Afternoon screenings at 2 p.m. are scheduled at the following theaters:

  1. Movie Tavern Flourtown (Flourtown, PA)
  2. Movie Tavern Providence Town Center (Collegeville, PA)
  3. Movie Tavern Exton (Exton, PA)
  4. Movie Tavern Trexlertown (Allentown, PA)
  5. New Vision Tilghman Square 8 (Allentown, PA)

Those theaters also each have early evening showings for "Beetlejuice" scheduled.

Another Tim Burton cult classic, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," which can arguably double as either a Halloween or a Christmas movie, is also celebrating an anniversary this year, first released 25 years ago in October 1993. Turns out, '93 was a great year for kitschy Halloween movies, because "Hocus Pocus" also debuted that year, though it oddly premiered in July.


Both movies are also returning to select theaters this month. From Friday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 31, the following nearby theaters have multiple daily showings of "Hocus Pocus" scheduled:

  1. AMC Loews Cherry Hill 24 (Cherry Hill, N.J.)
  2. AMC Voorhees 16 (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
  3. AMC Franklin Mills Mall 14 (Philadelphia, PA)
  4. AMC Neshaminy 24 (Bensalem, PA)
  5. AMC Hamilton 24 (Hamilton Township, N.J.)
  6. AMC Center Valley 16 (Center Valley, PA)
  7. AMC CLASSIC Allentown 16 (Allentown, PA)

Though "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is also scheduled for a theatrical reprise as well, no dates or locations have been announced yet. Here's that trailer, too, to hold you over in the meantime.


Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Halloween Philadelphia New Jersey Cult Movies Movie Theaters

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 5
100218JalenMills

Transportation

SEPTA plans new parking garage, upgrades at 69th Street Transportation Center
Stock_Carroll - 69th Street

The Arts

King Britt ushers in the next big thing in public art: augmented reality murals
Carroll - Dreams, Diaspora, and Destiny Mural

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Any resemblance between Eagles and Super Bowl champs 'is purely coincidental'
1001_Eagles_lose_USAT

Illness

Last flu season was deadliest in four decades
10012018_flu_vaccine_Flickr

Comedy

John Oliver uses Judge Gritty in place of Brett Kavanaugh in new 'Last Week Tonight'
gritty last week tonight john oliver

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.