August 27, 2025

Three cut players around the NFL who could interest the Eagles

A look at some players who could fit the Eagles after 53-man roster cutdown day.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Former Colts CB JuJu Brents

The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best roster in the NFL and are therefore unlikely to make waiver claims in bulk on other teams' trash this year. They are also 32nd on the waiver priority order, which means that even if they put claims in on players, a lot of other teams would have to pass on them first. Still, Howie Roseman always works the margins, and if there is a player available who they feel is better than their 53rd guy, he will always look to improve the roster.

To be clear, you're not landing starters off of waivers, so they're not going to be looking for a starting cornerback there, for example. But here are three guys who I think make sense for minor roles on the current team, or as developmental projects for the practice squad:

CB JuJu Brents: Brents is a third-year corner who the Colts selected in the second round of the 2023 draft. He has had a lot of injury misfortune, via the IndyStar

Brents arrived in Indianapolis while still recovering from a wrist surgery after the draft, suffered hamstring and quadriceps injuries during the 2023 season that caused him to miss eight games, then broke his nose in the 2024 preseason and suffered a torn MCL and meniscus in the 2024 season opener, forcing him to miss the next 15 games.

That almost sounds like a scene from a Naked Gun movie: 


Anyway, Brents has great size and some explosive athletic measurables:

He also came to Philly on a pre-draft visit in 2023. Other guys who came on pre-draft visits in 2023? Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, to name a few.

Maybe you bring Brents in, hope that he has better injury luck, and try to develop him?

RS Britain Covey: Covey was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL in 2023. However, he suffered a neck injury in 2024 and only played in five games. He signed with the Rams in free agency, but did not make their 53-man roster. If the season started today, the Eagles' punt returner would probably be Cooper DeJean or Jahan Dotson. Vic Fangio certainly doesn't want DeJean returning punts, and Dotson is probably a guy who is only back there to make sure he secures the catch, as opposed to a guy who is a threat to break off a long return.

The Eagles would probably only be interested if they could sign Covey to the practice squad and elevate him on gameday.

RB Audric Estimé: Estimé was a Broncos 2024 fifth-round pick who carried 76 times for 310 yards (4.1 YPC) and 2 TDs as a rookie. He's 5'11, 227, and kind of a north-south power back. The Eagles cut a similar style back in Montrell Johnson, who feels like a good bet to land on the practice squad. But if Estimé isn't claimed on waivers, he is a better version of Johnson.

MORE: Philadelphia Eagles 2025 depth chart

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

