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June 16, 2026

Thunderbird Salvage warehouse sale will feature estate finds and local vendors

The free Father's Day event on June 21 will include fill-a-bag clothing deals, estate-sale treasures and more than 20 vendors at the popular Fishtown thrift store.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Market Thrift Stores
Now + Then Thunderbird Warehouse Provided Courtesy/Now + Then Marketplace

Thunderbird Salvage will open its warehouse to the public on June 21 for a free shopping event featuring estate-sale finds, fill-a-bag clothing deals and more than 20 local vendors.

Thunderbird Salvage will host a warehouse sale and outdoor market on Sunday, June 21, featuring estate-sale finds, local vendors and bargain shopping opportunities for Father's Day.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thunderbird Salvage Warehouse, located at 800 W. Jefferson St.

Organizers say shoppers will have the opportunity to browse items straight from local estates, along with a variety of vintage furniture, home decor, clothing and other secondhand treasures.

More than 20 local vendors also will be set up in the parking lot selling vintage goods, handmade products, artwork, clothing and other unique items.

Attendees can take advantage of fill-a-bag clothing deals while exploring the warehouse inventory and vendor market.

The event is free to attend and is kid- and dog-friendly.

Now + Then Marketplace Thunderbird Salvage Warehouse Sale

Sunday, June 21 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thunderbird Salvage
800 W. Jefferson St.
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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