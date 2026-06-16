Thunderbird Salvage warehouse sale will feature estate finds and local vendors

Thunderbird Salvage will host a warehouse sale and outdoor market on Sunday, June 21, featuring estate-sale finds, local vendors and bargain shopping opportunities for Father's Day.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thunderbird Salvage Warehouse, located at 800 W. Jefferson St.

Organizers say shoppers will have the opportunity to browse items straight from local estates, along with a variety of vintage furniture, home decor, clothing and other secondhand treasures.

More than 20 local vendors also will be set up in the parking lot selling vintage goods, handmade products, artwork, clothing and other unique items.

Attendees can take advantage of fill-a-bag clothing deals while exploring the warehouse inventory and vendor market.

The event is free to attend and is kid- and dog-friendly.

Sunday, June 21 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thunderbird Salvage

800 W. Jefferson St.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Free admission

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