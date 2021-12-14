More Health:

December 14, 2021

Penn researchers named Time's 'Heroes of the Year' for helping develop COVID-19 vaccines

Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó received the honor along with fellow scientists Dr. Barney Graham and Kizzmekia Corbett

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
Time Heroes of the Year 2021 Courtesy of/Penn Medicine

Time Magazine has selected Penn scientists Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó as the publication's 2021 'Heroes of the Year' for their groundbreaking discovery that helped develop the messenger RNA technology utilized in COVID-19 vaccines.

University of Pennsylvania scientists Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó have been selected as Time Magazine's 2021 "Heroes of the Year" for their landmark findings that helped develop the messenger RNA technology utilized in COVID-19 vaccines.

Weissman and Karikó received the honor Monday along with fellow infectious disease experts Dr. Barney Graham and Kizzmekia Corbett, who also both helped develop the coronavirus vaccines.

The two researchers helped engineer modified mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 shots created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The synthetic mRNA technology instructs cells to make copies of the coronavirus's spike protein, generating an immune response. The two vaccines have been deployed across the globe to combat the pandemic.

As a researcher in Communist Hungary, Karikó began working with mRNA to develop the technology for therapy rather than for a vaccine.

But after she was let go from her position, Karikó and her family had to escape to the U.S. in the 1980s. Karikó started at Temple University in 1985 and then joined the University of Pennsylvania four years later.

Even after arriving at Penn, Karikó struggled to obtain sufficient grant funding for her mRNA research and, at one point, was demoted. Her research funding and access to a lab were cut off, and she was forced to move to the neurosurgery department.

Weissman joined Penn Medicine from the National Institutes of Health in 1997 to start a lab focused on developing a vaccine for HIV and other diseases. It was then when he first met Karikó.

"When I first came to Penn from the NIH, pure luck hit, when I met Katalin Karikó over a Xerox machine and she told me she worked on RNA and she could help us with our vaccine," Weissman told Time.

The two then began investigating mRNA technology as a possible therapeutic to prevent infectious diseases.

At first, studies found that synthetic mRNA caused too much inflammation and was destroyed by the body's immune system before it could reach its intended targets. It was not safely and effectively producing strong immune responses.

"Every experiment doesn't work. Every hypothesis isn't good. It was a continuous flow of negative feedback. But we saw the potential of the RNA and neither of us would give up," Weissman said.

The body was identifying one of the four molecular building blocks of synthetic mRNA, known as nucleosides, as an intruder. To fix this, the scientists altered the problematic nucleoside in a way that allowed synthetic mRNA to slip by the body's defense system.

"I repeated the experiment and we could see there was no inflammation in human cells," Karikó said.

In 2005, Weissman and Karikó published this research, demonstrating that mRNA technology could be modified to serve as a therapeutic for infectious diseases and effectively reach its intended targets.

"We're both scientists. We're not baseball players who cheer when we hit a home run," Weissman said. "We knew that it had great potential. But what we thought about is what are we going to do with it."

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and Weissman and Karikó knew they had the playbook to a safe, effective vaccine.

"What we said to each other is, 'All we need is a sequence and we're ready to go. We can make a vaccine in weeks and get it into people very quickly,'" Weissman said. "The fact that we made a vaccine in 10 months and has the potential to end this pandemic will certainly stand out."

Researchers are hopeful that mRNA technology may be used for future vaccines and treatments for pathogens such as malaria, HIV, cancer and influenza, as well as a wide range of coronaviruses. 

Weissman and Karikó were awarded the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences in September. Both scientists also recently have been honored with the Princess of Asturias Award and the Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research.

The two researchers have been selected by the Franklin Institute as the 2022 recipients of the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Science.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia Pfizer Coronavirus Penn COVID-19 Awards Science University of Pennsylvania Vaccinations Penn Medicine Time Honors Moderna Heroes Technology

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man suffering from anxiety

Social anxiety: What is it and how to overcome it
Purchased - Woman on phone late at night in bed

How to overcome sleep procrastination

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Both Hurts and Minshew may be able to help Eagles moving forward
Hurts-Minshew-Eagles_120921_usat

Real Estate

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Carroll - Philadelpohia Skyline

Government

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be required at Philly restaurants and games at Wells Fargo Center
Restaurant Vaccine Mandate

Adult Health

People with HIV at greater risk for heart failure, study shows
Woman with chest pain

TV

Adam McKay's new series 'Winning Time' tells the story of the 1980s Lakers dynasty
Adam McKay Winning Time

Holiday

Museum of the American Revolution's winter break offerings include craft making, scavenger hunt
Museum of the American Revolution winter break

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved