Penn researchers named Time's 'Heroes of the Year' for helping develop COVID-19 vaccines

University of Pennsylvania scientists Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó have been selected as Time Magazine's 2021 "Heroes of the Year" for their landmark findings that helped develop the messenger RNA technology utilized in COVID-19 vaccines.

Weissman and Karikó received the honor Monday along with fellow infectious disease experts Dr. Barney Graham and Kizzmekia Corbett, who also both helped develop the coronavirus vaccines.

The two researchers helped engineer modified mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 shots created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The synthetic mRNA technology instructs cells to make copies of the coronavirus's spike protein, generating an immune response. The two vaccines have been deployed across the globe to combat the pandemic.

As a researcher in Communist Hungary, Karikó began working with mRNA to develop the technology for therapy rather than for a vaccine.

But after she was let go from her position, Karikó and her family had to escape to the U.S. in the 1980s. Karikó started at Temple University in 1985 and then joined the University of Pennsylvania four years later.

Even after arriving at Penn, Karikó struggled to obtain sufficient grant funding for her mRNA research and, at one point, was demoted. Her research funding and access to a lab were cut off, and she was forced to move to the neurosurgery department.

Weissman joined Penn Medicine from the National Institutes of Health in 1997 to start a lab focused on developing a vaccine for HIV and other diseases. It was then when he first met Karikó.

"When I first came to Penn from the NIH, pure luck hit, when I met Katalin Karikó over a Xerox machine and she told me she worked on RNA and she could help us with our vaccine," Weissman told Time.

The two then began investigating mRNA technology as a possible therapeutic to prevent infectious diseases.

At first, studies found that synthetic mRNA caused too much inflammation and was destroyed by the body's immune system before it could reach its intended targets. It was not safely and effectively producing strong immune responses.

"Every experiment doesn't work. Every hypothesis isn't good. It was a continuous flow of negative feedback. But we saw the potential of the RNA and neither of us would give up," Weissman said.

The body was identifying one of the four molecular building blocks of synthetic mRNA, known as nucleosides, as an intruder. To fix this, the scientists altered the problematic nucleoside in a way that allowed synthetic mRNA to slip by the body's defense system.

"I repeated the experiment and we could see there was no inflammation in human cells," Karikó said.

In 2005, Weissman and Karikó published this research, demonstrating that mRNA technology could be modified to serve as a therapeutic for infectious diseases and effectively reach its intended targets.

"We're both scientists. We're not baseball players who cheer when we hit a home run," Weissman said. "We knew that it had great potential. But what we thought about is what are we going to do with it."

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and Weissman and Karikó knew they had the playbook to a safe, effective vaccine.

"What we said to each other is, 'All we need is a sequence and we're ready to go. We can make a vaccine in weeks and get it into people very quickly,'" Weissman said. "The fact that we made a vaccine in 10 months and has the potential to end this pandemic will certainly stand out."

Researchers are hopeful that mRNA technology may be used for future vaccines and treatments for pathogens such as malaria, HIV, cancer and influenza, as well as a wide range of coronaviruses.

Weissman and Karikó were awarded the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences in September. Both scientists also recently have been honored with the Princess of Asturias Award and the Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research.

The two researchers have been selected by the Franklin Institute as the 2022 recipients of the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Science.