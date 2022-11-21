Broadway's Tina Turner musical opens at the Academy of Music

Tina Turner fans eager to see the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll in concert can catch a glimpse through a very convincing doppelgänger at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Center's campus.

"TINA: the Tina Turner Musical" transfers from Broadway to Philadelphia as part of its 24-city national tour. The show runs from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 4, with performances every day of the week except Mondays and Thanksgiving.

Written by Pulitzer-winning playwright Katori Hall, TINA follow's the singer's life from her childhood in Tennessee through her marriage and creative partnership with Ike Turner and finally to her successful solo career. The jukebox musical features Turner's biggest hits, including "Proud Mary," "River Deep Mountain High," "What's Love Got to Do With It?" and "The Best."

After a world premiere in London's Aldwych Theatre in April 2018, TINA opened on Broadway on Nov. 7, 2019. It was nominated for 12 Tonys and took home one for its star, Adrienne Warren, who received particular praise for her performance. Naomi Rodgers (who appeared in the "Frozen" national tour) and Zurin Villanueva (a member of Broadway's "Mean Girls" and "The Lion King" ensembles) will step into the lead role for the national tour.

The Academy of Music has prepared a special concession for its newest musical: the Proud Mary. A blend of passionfruit syrup, rosemary syrup, vodka and Angostura bitters, the cocktail will cost $9.

Tickets for TINA are available now through the Kimmel Cultural Center website.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Dec. 4

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

