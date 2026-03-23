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March 23, 2026

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue will share the stage in Camden this fall

The groups behind some of the biggest hits of the ’90s have teamed up for a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Music
_TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue.jpg Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue will perform together at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Sept. 13.

A trio of ’90s hitmakers is heading to the Camden waterfront later this year.

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue are set to perform at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 13, bringing together three groups whose songs still pop up everywhere from radio throwbacks to wedding dance floors.

Between them are some of the most recognizable tracks of the era, including “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Free Your Mind.” Even for casual fans, it’s the kind of lineup where most of the setlist will sound familiar within the first few seconds.

The tour marks the first time the three acts have traveled together, offering a rare chance to see them share one bill instead of catching them separately on nostalgia lineups or festival slots.

Tickets for the Camden concert go on sale Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m., with presales scheduled earlier in the week.

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

Sunday, Sept. 13
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd.
Camden, NJ 08103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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