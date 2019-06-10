More Culture:

June 10, 2019

Tony Awards: 'Hadestown' wins best musical, Bryan Cranston wins again for best actor

Pennsylvanian Billy Porter sings 'Gypsy' to perfection during a commercial break

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Broadway Tony Awards
Bryan Cranston Tony Awards Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Bryan Cranston attends the 2019 “Tony Awards”, The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, June 9, 2019.

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards aired Sunday night on CBS with host James Cordon, honoring the best in Broadway, from "The Cher Show" and "Network" to revivals "Oklahoma!" and "Kiss Me, Kate." 

"Hadestown," a dark musical about the underworld, took home eight Tony awards last night, including best musical. "The Ferryman," a British play set during the Northern Ireland conflict, won best play.

Bryan Cranston won his second Tony for best actor for his performance in the stage adaption of the 1976 film, "Network." He dedicated the award to journalists, adding, "The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people." Theater veteran Stephanie J. Block won her first Tony for best actress for her portrayal of Cher in the musical "The Cher Show."

There were a few legendary wins on Sunday night. Ali Stroker became the first actress to be nominated and win a Tony Award for her portrayal of Ado Annie in the musical revival of "Oklahoma!" Rachel Chavkin, director of "Hadestown," is only the 10th female director in Broadway history to receive a Tony award for best directing.

Though probably the highlight of the evening was a moment that didn't even air.  During a commercial break, James Cordon convinced Pittsburgh-native Billy Porter ("Pose," "Kinky Boots") to perform a karaoke song and Porter chose "Everything's Coming up Roses" from "Gypsy." And well ... He. Brought. Down. The. House. Bow to the king.



Find the full list of Tony Award nominees and winners (in bold) below

Best Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown 
The Prom
Tootsie

Best Play

Choir Boy
The Ferryman 
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ink
What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
The Boys in the Band 
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! 

Best Book of a Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Be More Chill; music and lyrics: Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice; music and lyrics: Eddie Perfect
Hadestown; music and lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell 
The Prom; music: Matthew Sklar; lyrics: Chad Beguelin
To Kill a Mockingbird; music: Adam Guettel
Tootsie; music and lyrics: David Yazbek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network 
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery 
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink 
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird 
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

André De Shields, Hadestown 
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! 
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown 
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, The Ferryman 
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show 
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Ink 
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Bradley King, Hadestown 
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy 
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown 

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman 
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown 
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations 

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

