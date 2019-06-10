Tony Awards: 'Hadestown' wins best musical, Bryan Cranston wins again for best actor

June 10, 2019
The 73rd Annual Tony Awards aired Sunday night on CBS with host James Cordon, honoring the best in Broadway, from "The Cher Show" and "Network" to revivals "Oklahoma!" and "Kiss Me, Kate."
"Hadestown," a dark musical about the underworld, took home eight Tony awards last night, including best musical. "The Ferryman," a British play set during the Northern Ireland conflict, won best play.
Bryan Cranston won his second Tony for best actor for his performance in the stage adaption of the 1976 film, "Network." He dedicated the award to journalists, adding, "The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people." Theater veteran Stephanie J. Block won her first Tony for best actress for her portrayal of Cher in the musical "The Cher Show."
There were a few legendary wins on Sunday night. Ali Stroker became the first actress to be nominated and win a Tony Award for her portrayal of Ado Annie in the musical revival of "Oklahoma!" Rachel Chavkin, director of "Hadestown," is only the 10th female director in Broadway history to receive a Tony award for best directing.
Though probably the highlight of the evening was a moment that didn't even air. During a commercial break, James Cordon convinced Pittsburgh-native Billy Porter ("Pose," "Kinky Boots") to perform a karaoke song and Porter chose "Everything's Coming up Roses" from "Gypsy." And well ... He. Brought. Down. The. House. Bow to the king.
During the break, @theebillyporter was enlisted by @JKCorden to do karaoke — and brought down the house! pic.twitter.com/2jd3vjkH6m— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 10, 2019
Yes. @theebillyporter is Gypsy. You didnt see this on #cbs! 🙌 I think Billy just got the part of the 2020 revival! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/PLtYHLPGij— 𝐉𝐢𝐦 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐛 (@jimglaub) June 10, 2019
Find the full list of Tony Award nominees and winners (in bold) below.
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Choir Boy
The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ink
What the Constitution Means to Me
Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery
Kiss Me, Kate
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Be More Chill; music and lyrics: Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice; music and lyrics: Eddie Perfect
Hadestown; music and lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom; music: Matthew Sklar; lyrics: Chad Beguelin
To Kill a Mockingbird; music: Adam Guettel
Tootsie; music and lyrics: David Yazbek
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network
Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
