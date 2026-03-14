Thousands of gamers will gather in Oaks for TooManyGames convention

Thousands of gamers are expected to gather in Montgomery County this summer when the TooManyGames convention returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

The three-day event runs June 26-28 and focuses on video games, tabletop gaming and cosplay. Organizers say the convention drew more than 23,000 attendees in 2025.

The weekend will include video game tournaments, panels, cosplay contests and appearances by voice actors and online content creators. Visitors can also play classic games in a free-play arcade, and a vendor marketplace will feature retro games, collectibles and gaming merchandise.

Several voice actors from well-known video games, anime and animation are scheduled to appear. Guests include David Hayter, the voice of Solid Snake in the “Metal Gear Solid” series; Nolan North, known for Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” games and Deadpool in Marvel titles; and Steve Blum, who voiced Spike Spiegel in “Cowboy Bebop” and Wolverine in several “X-Men” projects.

Other announced guests include Cam Clarke, Ian James Corlett, Brian Drummond, Jason Griffith, Kyle Hebert, Kaiji Tang, Fred Tatasciore, Kirk Thornton and Suzie Yeung.

TooManyGames runs Friday from 2-9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, located at 100 Station Ave. in Oaks. Ticket prices vary, and additional information is available on the event’s website.

June 26-28, 2026

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

Tickets prices vary



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