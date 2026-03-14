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March 14, 2026

Thousands of gamers will gather in Oaks for TooManyGames convention

The three-day event will feature voice actors, tournaments, cosplay and a marketplace with hundreds of vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Conventions Gaming
TooManyGames Convention Provided Courtesy/TooManyGames

TooManyGames will bring tournaments, cosplay, voice actors and a large vendor marketplace to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from June 26-28.

Thousands of gamers are expected to gather in Montgomery County this summer when the TooManyGames convention returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

The three-day event runs June 26-28 and focuses on video games, tabletop gaming and cosplay. Organizers say the convention drew more than 23,000 attendees in 2025.

The weekend will include video game tournaments, panels, cosplay contests and appearances by voice actors and online content creators. Visitors can also play classic games in a free-play arcade, and a vendor marketplace will feature retro games, collectibles and gaming merchandise.

Several voice actors from well-known video games, anime and animation are scheduled to appear. Guests include David Hayter, the voice of Solid Snake in the “Metal Gear Solid” series; Nolan North, known for Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” games and Deadpool in Marvel titles; and Steve Blum, who voiced Spike Spiegel in “Cowboy Bebop” and Wolverine in several “X-Men” projects.

Other announced guests include Cam Clarke, Ian James Corlett, Brian Drummond, Jason Griffith, Kyle Hebert, Kaiji Tang, Fred Tatasciore, Kirk Thornton and Suzie Yeung.

TooManyGames runs Friday from 2-9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, located at 100 Station Ave. in Oaks. Ticket prices vary, and additional information is available on the event’s website.

TooManyGames Convention

June 26-28, 2026
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
Tickets prices vary

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Conventions Gaming Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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