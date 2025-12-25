The top 10 Philadelphia sports moments of 2025

Over the last calendar year, sports in Philly were dominated by two division-winning teams — the Eagles and Phillies. The Eagles championship run also occurred less than 12 months ago, providing memories to last a lifetime in one epic-five week stretch.

Which sports moments will be remembered the most from 2025?

We broke it down, giving at least one highlight to each of the local teams in the city. Because the No. 1 moment — the Super Bowl title in February — was such an obvious number 1, we decided not to put them in any particular order, but if we did, it would be hard not to rank all of the Eagles playoff moments in the top three.

Before we watch the Mummers and start to hope for another parade in February, and for many more Schwar-bombs in 2026, let's take one last look at one of the most important sports years in Philadelphia history:

The Eagles

Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl pick-six

No lead is ever safe against Patrick Mahomes. Well, no feasibly surmountable lead that is. When Cooper DeJean, on his birthday, got his first NFL interception and returned it to the house in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, it's the first time most Eagles fans actually let themselves believe the Eagles would win. The three-possession lead seemed big enough. And it was.

Leading at one point, 40-6, before garbage time, the party on Broad Street was massive, and epic, and started before the final buzzer. Jalen Hurts was Super Bowl MVP, the Eagles won their second championship and the party continued with a parade on Valentine's Day.

The highlight real for Eagles fans was packed, with two plays — the DeJean pick-six and the clinching bomb to DeVonta Smith later — as the ones that will really last in Philly fan's minds.

Saquon Barkley's 78-yard snowy touchdown run

My personal favorite play from the playoff run, and maybe my favorite Eagles play of all time, came a few weeks earlier. In an epic setting, with snow piling up in South Philly and the Eagles in a dog fight against the Rams — the only team that had a realistic chance of beating Philly in the postseason — NFL offensive player of the year Saquon Barkley was so enthusiastic as he scored this incredible touchdown he almost knocked his own helmet off:

It is probably the most iconic moment in the history of Lincoln Financial Field. Also in the Linc Hall of Fame is Jalen Carter's sack of Matt Stafford to lock up that divisional win.

The entire NFC Championship game

A surprising Commanders playoff run put the Eagles in the NFC title game against their NFC East rivals. Seven rushing touchdowns later (three apiece for Barkley and Hurts and one for Will Shipley) and the Eagles were packing for New Orleans. In the game, Philly out-rushed D.C. by 130 yards, forced five takeaways without turning the ball over, and trolled the Commanders with the "tush push."

Apparently, referees can award a touchdown to a team if the other team is being obnoxious:

Jordan Davis walks off the Eagles

The Eagles are back-to-back NFC East champs for the first time in two decades and they have done it by walking a tight rope in several games during the 2025 regular season. Here's the most memorable of these — as the Eagles went on a kick blocking spree (and would go on to block a kick next week against the Buccaneers as well):

The Phillies

Kyle Schwarber hits 4 homers

The Phillies season was a little strange, in that the regular season was among the best in team history, and the postseason outcome was among the worst.

But before the team's nightmare against the Dodgers in October, Schwarber was padding his stats on a run toward an NL MVP runner-up performance in August. On the 28th of that month, he smashed four home runs and a team record nine RBI.

Schwarber went on to hit 56 home runs and 132 RBI on the year. After a touch-and-go offseason, the DH signed a five-year, $150 million deal to stay in Philadelphia.

Schwarber also owns All-Star Weekend

The Phillies' slugger was also All-Star MVP, mashing the ball in the first ever "swing off" to decide the tied exhibition game.

Phillies hit 8 home runs, clinch bye

With honorable mentions to Zack Wheeler's incredible season prior to his injury shutting him down, and Cris Sánchez breaking out as one of the best pitchers in the majors, and Jhoan Duran's epic stadium entrance, the third moment we will have lingering memories of is the eight home run game.

The 11-1 win over the Marlins gave the Phillies a direct path to the NLDS, and it was as emphatic as it gets:

The Sixers

VJ Edgecomb is the real deal

The entire Edgecomb experience this year — from the Sixers unexpectedly falling into the third overall pick, to his historic NBA debut, to him becoming a near untouchable part of the Sixers' future — has been a joy for basketball fans in the city desperate for something to feel good about.

The end of the 2024-25 season was ugly, but the start to 2025-26 was pretty special, and the Sixers' rookie guard is one of the reasons the team is back on track with a playoff trajectory.

He would have 34 points in his first NBA game as the Sixers bested the Celtics back in October.

The Flyers

Flyers score 3 goals in 26 seconds

The Flyers are in a spectacular spot as the year comes to a close. They are young, playing well, and in one of the Metro Division's three playoff positions as the calendar flips to 2026. And though injuries have been biting the team hard, it seems to have enough depth to be a realistic playoff team come next spring.

The rebuild has progressed into an optimistic place, and the highlight of that was a game back in October that saw the team score three goals in less than 30 seconds.

It was the fastest three goals in franchise history and the sixth time it's happened in NHL history.

The Union

Union win Supporter's Shield

Much like fellow regular season beasts the Phillies, the Union won the MLS' Supporters' Shield in October, clinching the most points in the entire league for the second time in team history.

Unfortunately, also like the Phillies, their reward for one of the best regular season campaigns in team history was an early postseason exit — they lost in the second round to NYCFC after handling the Chicago Fire in the opening round.

