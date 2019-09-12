Project to dredge Townsends Inlet, replenish Avalon, Stone Harbor beaches to begin this fall

A $7.5 million contract was awarded to a midwestern firm for a beach replenishment project in Avalon and Stone Harbor, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District announced this week.

The contract, given to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Illinois, calls for dredging roughly 425,000 cubic yards of sand from the Townsends Inlet, which separates Avalon and Sea Isle City. That sand will then be pumped to beaches along Avalon and Stone Harbor, according to Dredging Today.

The project is a effort among the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and the Avalon and Stone Harbor communities, in continuing the U.S. Army Corps' Coastal Storm Risk Management Program.

It began with beach fill construction in 2002, and seawall construction in 2009. This fall's "renourishment" project was previously scheduled.

The contract, according to Dredging Today, also includes options for harvesting sand in Stone Harbor, using sand that has accumulated within the dunes to replenish the beaches.

Work on the project is expected to start in the coming months.

Last summer, the Townsends Inlet Bridge between Sea Isle City and Avalon re-opened after an unexpected 10 months of construction. The 79-year-old bridge spanning the inlet closed for a substructure repair last September, before inspections revealed significant deterioration. Seven different bridge spans were replaced during the 10-month project.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.