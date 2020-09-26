More News:

September 26, 2020

D.A. Krasner announces charges in alleged attack of transgender woman

Philadelphia woman charged with assault

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Charges Assault
krasner charges transgender assault Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced charges on Friday in connection with the assault of transgender woman Kendall Stephens which allegedly occured on Aug. 24 in the Point Breeze section of South Philadelphia.

A Philadelphia woman who allegedly assaulted a transgender woman along with several other people has been charged with crimes related to the August attack, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced Friday.

Tymesha Wearing, of Kingsessing, will be charged for the alleged assault of Kendall Stephens, a transgender woman, on Aug. 24 in Point Breeze, District Attorney Larry Krasner wrote in a release.

Wearing and several other women are suspected of attacking Stephens after she threatened to call the police on the group for causing a disturbance outside her house.

Stephens said the women began attacking her after she approached them with her daughter. The group then forced their way into Stephen's home, and called her names like "tranny" while she was "punched, kicked, and scratched, and a flower pot was used to hit her on the head," Krasner wrote. 

The attack was widely reported by several media outlets and Wearing was identified using social media posts and other video evidence.

Wearing will be charged with ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault, conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, and other charges related to the August attack. 

Kranser's announcement also included a push to add LGBTQ hate crimes protections to the Pennsylvania Criminal Code. 

"When discrimination is enshrined in our laws and policies, the state gives tacit permission to treat people who present differently as less than equally and fully human," said Kranser. "Black trans women are among our most vulnerable loved ones and neighbors — vulnerable to job and housing discrimination, to poverty, and to violence." 

The charge of ethnic intimidation involving LGBTQ people as a Summary offense is being brought in place of hate crimes charges in Stephens' assault. In Pennsylvania, LGBTQ people are not protected in the state's hate crimes statute.

"I stand with the majority of Pennsylvanians who support equal treatment for everyone under the law and urge our representatives in Harrisburg to ensure LGBTQ people are protected from discrimination and hate," Krasner added.

Investigations conducted by the Philadelphia Police Department and the District Attorney's Office to find other persons involved in the attack are ongoing, Krasner added.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Charges Assault Philadelphia Larry Krasner LGBTQ Hate Crime Transgender Rights District Attorney

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 3 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Bengals
Lane_Johnson_Happy_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020

Spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternfly expert talks predators, 'dumb ones' and how to win this war
Spotted Lanternfly Predators

Prevention

KN95 masks shouldn't be used when treating COVID-19 patients, safety group warns
KN95 masks

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the season over if the Eagles lose to the Bengals on Sunday?
092520CarsonWentzJaredGoff

Casinos

Three Philly restaurants adding locations at Live! Hotel and Casino
Live Casino Restaurants

Fitness

Unite Fitness hosting workouts at 23rd Street Armory
Unite Fitness at 23rd Street Armory

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved