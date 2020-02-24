More Health:

February 24, 2020

Radiation may cause triple-negative breast cancer to keep growing

Inflammation caused by the treatment sparks stem cells to become more aggressive, study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Breast Cancer
Dr. Sims-Mourtada studying breast cancer stem cells in the lab Courtesy of ChristianaCare/for PhillyVoice

Radiation-induced inflammation may cause triple-negative breast cancer to keep growing, according to research conducted by Jennifer Sims-Mourtada, director of Translational Breast Cancer Research at ChristianaCare's Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Center.

Triple-negative breast cancer both grows and spreads more rapidly than other invasive forms of breast cancer.

A driving force behind its growth may be inflammation caused by radiation, according to a new study published in the International Journal of Radiation Biology.

Researchers found that radiation-induced inflammation can cause more aggressive, stem-like characteristics in non-stem breast cancer cells. 

"This is the good and the bad of radiation," said Jennifer Sims-Mourtada, director of translational breast cancer research at ChristianaCare in Delaware. "We know radiation-induced inflammation can help the immune system to kill tumor cells – that's good – but also it can protect cancer stem cells in some cases, and that's bad."

Triple-negative breast cancer cells do not produce high levels of the hER2 protein and lack estrogen and progesterone receptors. 

The cancer form accounts for 15% to 20% of all breast cancers. It is more common in women under age 40, who are African-American or Latina, or have a BRCA1 gene mutation. 

As part of the study, researchers exposed both triple-negative breast cancer stems cells and non-stem cells to radiation. They found that it caused an inflammatory response that activated a pathway known to play a role in the development of cancer stem cells. The mechanisms remain unclear, but researchers say the pathway is an important trigger. 

"What's exciting about these findings is we're learning more and more that the environment the tumor is in – its microenvironment – is very important," Sims-Mourtada said. "Historically, research focused on the genetic defects in the tumor cells. We're now also looking at the larger microenvironment and its contribution to cancer.

Researchers want to better understand the inflammatory response so they can prevent new cancer stem cells from developing, she said. 

"My work focuses on cancer stem cells and their origination. They exist in many cancers, but they're particularly elusive in triple-negative breast cancer. Their abnormal growth capacity and survival mechanisms make them resistant to radiation and chemotherapy and help drive tumor growth."

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Breast Cancer Delaware Radiation

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A preview of the wide receiver class competing at the 2020 NFL Combine
101919CeeDeeLamb

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

Eagles

Duce Staley is totally happy with current Eagles role, just ask Doug Pederson
Duce-Staley-Pederson_022420_usat

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Arts & Culture

'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos
Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved