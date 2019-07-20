Uber passenger injured in South Philly crossfire, taken to hospital

An Uber passenger was hurt early Saturday morning after getting caught in the middle of crossfire in South Philly.

The passenger's Uber was reportedly headed south on Broad Street around 1 a.m., according to 6ABC, when gunfire was reported in the area of Broad and Webster streets, roughly a mile south of City Hall.

The Uber's back window was shattered by a bullet, police told 6ABC, and the passenger, a 28-year-old whose name has not been released, suffered a "graze wound" near the head.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and is reportedly in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, according to 6ABC.

Last March, an Uber passenger was hospitalized when a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting struck the passenger during a ride in Southwest Philadelphia.

