More News:

April 08, 2022

Ukrainian teen escapes war-torn country, reunites with adopted Bucks County family

Maryana and Dmitriy Kravchenko brought Maksym, 16, to the United States from Poland on Saturday after having to wait 30 days

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
World Adoptions
Ukraine adoption Bucks County Provided Image/Maryana Kravchenko

Maryana and Dmitriy Kravchenko are pictured with their children, including Maksym, 16, on the far right, whom the couple adopted in Ukraine. The family brought Maksym home last weekend after the boy was forced to escape his war-torn country for Poland.

A slow and treacherous journey ended in happiness last weekend when a Ukrainian boy finally was reunited with his newly-adopted family and brought to the United States.

Maryana and Dmitriy Kravchenko, of Lower Southampton, Bucks County, flew home from Poland on Saturday with their 16-year-old-son, Maksym, who was forced to escape Ukraine amid the nation's ongoing war with Russia.

MORE: Bucks County couple adopts teen from Ukraine, then was forced to flee war-torn country without him

"It feels unreal and we praise God for making a way where there seemed to be none," Maryana told the Bucks County Courier Times.

The couple flew to Poland to complete the adoption with the U.S. Embassy and Maksym, who had to travel hundreds of miles from his orphanage in a rural Ukrainian village for safety.

The Kravchenkos finalized the adoption on Feb. 24, the same day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. When the judge who approved the boy's adoption declined to lift the standard 30-day waiting period, the Kravchenkos were forced to fly back to the U.S. without Maksym — unsure if they would ever see him again.

Maksym was largely left to fend for himself, journeying from bomb shelter to bomb shelter before eventually making it to Poland in late March. 

The boy had to overcome his original orphanage director's refusal to approve his departure and a second orphanage operator holding him hostage for money. Both times, war chaplains supported by the Kravchenko's church — Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia — were able to intercede and rescue him.

"We had a lot of miracles along the way. So many miracles. He was one step ahead of danger the whole time," Maryana said.

Ukraine adoption Kravchenko

The family credited its prayers for keeping Maksym out of harm's way as he trekked across Ukraine into Poland. 

"We believe (our prayers) helped to keep him safe," Maryana said. "God is faithful to complete that which He started."

The Kravchenkos said Maksym will eventually enroll in English Second Language classes once he's settled into his new home.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more World Adoptions Philadelphia Children Poland Russia Bucks County Lower Southampton Ukraine

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Live Music

Party and bowl while your favorite band is on stage
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is recruiting donors for diagnostic research

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Government

Philly waives residency requirement for police officers, prison workers
Police Residency Rule

Prevention

Childhood health can predict risk of heart attack, stroke later in life
Making healthy lifestyle changes

Travel

American Airlines to offer connecting bus service between Philly and Allentown, Atlantic City
American Airlines buses Philadelphia

Arts & Culture

Sustainable pop-up market at Cherry Street Pier to benefit urban creators
Feminist Flea

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved