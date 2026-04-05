Ukrainian Folk Festival will celebrate culture, music and food this summer

A full day of Ukrainian music, dance and food will take over Horsham later this summer as the Ukrainian Folk Festival returns for its 2026 edition.

The event is set for Sunday, Aug. 23, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Ukrainian American Sport Center — Tryzub in Horsham, located at County Line and Lower State roads. It’s open to the public, with tickets available at the gate.

The festival marks the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and brings together live performances, cultural traditions and community programming. A featured outdoor concert runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by live orchestra and dance music from 5 to 8 p.m.

Performers include Ukrainian dance ensembles from across the U.S., a folk ballet, violinist Innessa Tymochko Dekajlo and the Vox Ethnika Orchestra. Ukrainian singer-songwriter Shanis, known as the Ukrainian voice of Elsa in “Frozen,” is also scheduled to appear.

Beyond the stage, attendees can explore a vendor marketplace with arts and crafts, cultural exhibits and historical reenactments. Food is a central part of the event, with traditional Ukrainian dishes, baked goods, barbecue and picnic fare available throughout the day.

The festival typically draws around 3,000 attendees each year, making it one of the larger summer cultural events in the region.

Organizers say this year’s event will also reflect broader themes of independence and shared democratic values. The programming will recognize both the 250th anniversary of the United States and Ukraine’s ongoing fight for sovereignty, while highlighting cultural identity and community ties.

The event will also honor individuals with ties to the Philadelphia region who lost their lives while defending Ukraine.

Admission is $20, with free entry for children under 15. A portion of each ticket will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts supporting victims of the war in Ukraine.

Sunday, August 23 from noon - 8 p.m.

Ukrainian American Sport Center

1 Lower State Rd.

North Wales, PA 19454

$20 admission

Free parking

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