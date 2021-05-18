More News:

May 18, 2021

Ultra-rare corpse flower blooms at Temple University for first time in nearly a decade

These flowers smell like rotting flesh and can reach up to 10 feet tall, drawing crowds for their unusual shape and smell

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Flowers
Corpse Flower Temple University Temple University/Facebook

Two incredibly rare corpse flowers housed at Temple University are blooming. The first opened up on May 17, while the second smaller flower is set to bloom later this month.

What's that smell?

Two ultra-rare corpse flowers that look and smell like death are blooming at the Temple University Ambler Campus Greenhouse for the first time at the university. 

These flowers, also known as Amorphophallus titanum, only bloom once every seven to 10 years and last for just a few days, which draws crowds of people interested in seeing the unusual plant. 

While most flowers have a sweet scent, the corpse flower gives off the smell of rotting flesh.

It is the largest "unbranched inflorescence" in the world and can grow to about seven feet tall with leaves spreading 12 feet wide and weighing 30 to 50 pounds, according to Temple. Last year, a corpse flower bloomed at the Longwood Gardens in Chester County.

Temple Ambler officials announced the larger of the two bulbs bloomed over the weekend and "has given its all," but the second flower is set to open up between May 24 and May 31 if you missed out.

"The stench, the speckled maroon and pink coloring, it is this flower’s way of attracting pollinators," said Benjamin Snyder, manager of the Tyler School of Art and Architecture's Greenhouse Education and Research Complex at Temple Ambler. "Rather than bees and butterflies, it attracts anything that would naturally be attracted to rotting meat, such as beetles and flies."

The flower is native to Sumatra and grows in a very small geographic region. They are an endangered species, Snyder said. Temple's two corpse flowers were gifted to the university from Ohio State University in 2017, which were grown from seeds collected from a pollinated plant there in 2013.

Snyder told Temple the reason the flower is so large is to help spread its unique scent through the humid jungle to attract pollinators. 

If you can't make it out to the greenhouse later this month to see the second flower bloom, the university set up a live stream of the rare event.


Temple will post updates about the second flower to its website and social media.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Flowers Philadelphia Flower Temple University Temple Plants Strange

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Prevention

More people need to know the signs of a stroke — especially those at high risk, Philly docs say
Stroke signs

Transportation

Variable speed limits now enforceable on Schuylkill Expressway between Philly and KOP
PennDOT VSL I76

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

Food & Drink

Laser Wolf named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler
Laser Wolf Condé Nast Traveler Hot List

Entertainment

Betsy Ross House continues Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes
Betsy Ross House movies

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved