Universal Health Services hospital system targeted by cyberattack

Universal Health Services has been hit by a cyberattack, causing the King of Prussia-based hospital system and health care services provider to suspend access to its information technology applications, company officials said Tuesday.

The hacking occurred early Sunday morning, and the company said, at this time, there is no evidence that patient or employee data has been compromised.

UHS operates 26 acute care hospitals, 330 behavioral health facilities, 41 outpatient facilities and other related health care services in 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

Locally, the company's facilities include: Hampton Behavioral Health Center in Westampton, Burlington County; KeyStone Center in Brookhaven, Delaware County; Friends Hospital and Fairmount Behavioral Health System in Philadelphia; Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital in Fort Washington, Montgomery County; The Horsham Clinic in Ambler, Montgomery County; and Foundations Behavioral Health in Doylestown, Bucks County.

Companywide, UHS has about 90,000 employees.

Universal Health Services is working with its partners to restore to information technology operations as soon as possible, the company said., and the network outage may result in temporary disruptions to certain aspects of its clinical and financial operations.

In the meantime, some UHS facilities are relying on stored offline documents and other backup methods. Patient care continues to be delivered "safely and effectively," the company said.