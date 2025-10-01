More News:

October 01, 2025

Penn receives $5 million gift to build new 325-seat performing arts theater

The facility, set to be completed by early 2027, is part of a center that will also feature teaching spaces and rehearsal studios.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Donations Theaters
penn theater Provided Image/Steven Holl Architects

A rendering of the Edward W. Kane Theatre at UPenn's Student Performing Arts Center by Steven Holl Architects.

A new performing arts center at the University of Pennsylvania received a $5 million donation from Edward W. Kane and his wife, Martha Wallace, for a 325-seat theater space.

The Edward W. Kane Theatre, named after the donor and Class of 1971 alum, is under construction and is set to be completed by early 2027.

MORE: Cantina la Martina to close next month in Kensington, but owners are searching for a new home

Penn Live Arts, which oversees dozens of student groups, said the proscenium theater will have an orchestra pit and be designed for different forms of the performing arts.

The project is part of the $75 million Student Performing Arts Center, which is located along Woodland Walk and will also feature a 125-seat studio theater, teaching spaces and rehearsal studios. The new facilities are designed to accommodate the estimated 1-in-4 students at Penn who participate in performance groups on campus.

"[Martha] and I have experienced the value both of Penn and of the performing arts firsthand," Kane said in a statement. "There's no better way to elevate both than by supporting this exciting new space and the thousands of students who bring it to life." 

In 2012, Kane donated $2.5 million to the university to refurbish a plot of asphalt into a half-acre green space located at 33rd and Spruce streets, named the Edward W. Kane Park. He also has an established professorship in his name associated with the school's English department.

"Enabling students to rehearse and perform in spaces built specifically for their craft, whether dance or musical theatre — it's hard to understate that impact," Christopher A. Gruits, executive and artistic director of Penn Live Arts, said in a statement.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Donations Theaters University City Theaters Performing Arts Alumni UPenn

Videos

Featured

FF_DSC09739_GiamareseFarms_MS_1200x800.jpg

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Giargiari 1

Opera, competition and comedy: The Academy of Vocal Art’s fall season takes the stage

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Section of City Avenue to be reduced to one lane both ways for nearly two years

city avenue bridge

Sponsored

Philly and Camden mark Navy, Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary with parades, concerts and exhibitions

Limited - HOmeporting new ship

Illness

Having multiple tattoos may help guard against most dangerous type of skin cancer, study finds

Melanoma Risk Tattoos

Arts & Culture

Academy of Natural Sciences reduces operating hours

Academy of Natural Sciences hours

Holiday

Mütter Museum's next Halloween party nods to unexplained medieval 'dancing plagues'

Dancing plague Mutter Museum

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved