October 09, 2025

The unsung hero of your body? Your liver.

It works nonstop to filter toxins, fuel your energy, and store nutrients. Here’s how to give it the care it deserves.

By Peter Key, sponsored by Independence Blue Cross
Purchased - Woman holding liver paper cut, hepatitis vaccination, liver cancer treatment SewcreamStudio/iStock.com

Behind the scenes, your liver keeps some of your body’s most vital systems running smoothly. It filters your blood, turns food into energy, stores nutrients, and helps you stay healthy. But when something goes wrong, it can affect your whole body.

Here’s what your liver does, what can harm it, and how to keep it strong.

What your liver does

Your liver sits under your ribs on the right side of your abdomen. It weighs about three pounds and is about the size of a football. It plays a key role in almost every system of the body. It turns nutrients from food into energy, produces proteins that help your blood clot, stores important vitamins and minerals, and filters out toxins and old blood cells.

The liver is resilient and can keep working even when part of it is damaged. But if too much of it stops working, it can quickly become a life-threatening emergency. That’s why it’s important to take care of your liver before a problem develops.

Common liver problems

About 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with some type of liver disease, and many more may not know they have it. One of the most common is metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), formerly known as fatty liver disease. It happens when too much fat builds up in the liver, often due to excess weight, diabetes, or an unhealthy diet.

Other liver issues include hepatitis, which is inflammation caused by viruses, alcohol use, or certain medications; and cirrhosis, which is scarring that develops after years of damage. Severe cases can lead to liver cancer or liver failure, which can occur slowly over time or suddenly from an overdose or poisoning.

How to keep your liver healthy

The best way to support your liver is to make healthy choices every day. Eat a balanced diet filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Stay active, drink enough water, and get plenty of rest. Avoid smoking, and limit alcohol or skip it altogether.

Good hygiene helps prevent infections that can harm the liver. Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food. Practice safe sex and avoid sharing razors, toothbrushes, or needles. If you’re ever exposed to another person’s blood, see a doctor right away.

You should also be careful with medicines or supplements. Too much acetaminophen can damage your liver. Some cholesterol drugs and herbal products, like green tea extract, ginseng, and black cohosh, may also cause problems. Always follow dosage directions and talk with your doctor before taking new supplements.

Eating for liver health

A healthy diet is one of the best ways to protect your liver. That means you should limit your consumption of:

• Sugary drinks, cereals, snacks, and desserts
• Fatty foods such as fried foods, fast foods, and many takeout meals and packaged snack foods
• Starchy foods, such as pastas and many baked goods, that are highly processed and low in fiber
• Red and processed meats
• Foods that are high in sodium

Some foods and drinks can benefit the liver. Studies suggest that coffee and green tea may help reduce fat buildup. Garlic, nuts, turmeric, and colorful fruits and vegetables can also support liver function. Diets such as the Mediterranean and DASH plans, which focus on whole foods, healthy fats, and lean proteins, are great long-term options.

Warning signs to watch for

Watch for signs of liver problems such as:

 Yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice)
• Swelling in your abdomen or legs
• Dark urine or pale stools
• Abdominal pain
• Easy bruising

If you notice any of these symptoms, talk with a healthcare provider as soon as possible.

Keep your liver in the game

Caring for your liver doesn’t have to be complicated. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and mindful choices about alcohol and medicine are usually enough to keep it strong. If you notice any changes or symptoms, check in with a doctor right away. Your liver will thank you!

